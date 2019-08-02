Log in
IMPERIAL OIL LTD

(IMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/01 04:00:00 pm
35.49 CAD   -1.80%
08:15aIMPERIAL OIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:15aIMPERIAL OIL : declares third quarter 2019 dividend
PU
08:08aImperial Oil's quarterly profit surges on Alberta tax benefit
RE
Imperial Oil : declares third quarter 2019 dividend

08/02/2019 | 08:15am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.

This third quarter 2019 dividend compares with the second quarter 2019 dividend of 22 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 24 consecutive years.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Imperial Oil Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:14:09 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 37 853 M
EBIT 2019 2 987 M
Net income 2019 2 050 M
Debt 2019 3 090 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 27 071 M
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,90  CAD
Last Close Price 35,49  CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Kruger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Controller, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Margaret Sheelagh Dillon Whittaker Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LTD2.60%20 501
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.05%306 585
BP PLC8.62%132 252
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES5.26%101 451
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)7.06%101 451
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.56%88 905
