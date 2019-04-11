Imperial Oil : to hold 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call

Rich Kruger, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave
Hughes, vice president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will
host a 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 26 following
the company’s first quarter earnings release. The event begins at 1 p.m.
MT and will be accessible by webcast.
During the call, Mr. Kruger will offer brief remarks prior to taking
questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.
Please click
here [https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xbp8jxde]
to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one
year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.
After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry
leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop
Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a
major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading
fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to
high standards across all areas of our business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005030/en/