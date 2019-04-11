Log in
IMPERIAL OIL LTD

(IMO)
Imperial Oil : to hold 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call

04/11/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Rich Kruger, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 26 following the company’s first quarter earnings release. The event begins at 1 p.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Kruger will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xbp8jxde] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.


© Business Wire 2019
