Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited    1076   BMG4769M1156

IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

(1076)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/07
0.01 HKD   -60.00%
06:24aIMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
08/05IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement
PU
2019Typhoon rebuild on U.S. territory Saipan hampered by casino woes
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Pacific International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 06:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

博 華 太 平 洋 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1076)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'').

The Company has been notified by Inventive Star Limited (''Inventive Star'', a company wholly-owned by Ms. Cui Li Jie, an executive director of the Company), the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company, that as the trading price of the Company's shares dropped and triggered the enforcement of margin financing relating to the shares held by Inventive Star, there were forced sales of an aggregate of 72,000,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital) and an aggregate of 2,132,600,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 1.49% of the Company's issued share capital) held by Inventive Star on 5 August 2020 and 7 August 2020, respectively. As a result of the aforementioned forced sales, the shareholding interest held by Inventive Star decreased from approximately 63.47% to approximately 61.93% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited

Cui Li Jie

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Cui Li Jie as executive Director, Mr. Ma Wentao as non-executive Director and Mr. Robert James Woolsey, Mr. Ng Hoi Yue, Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco and Mr. Lee Kwok Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

In case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

Disclaimer

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 10:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATI
06:24aIMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
08/05IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement
PU
2019Typhoon rebuild on U.S. territory Saipan hampered by casino woes
RE
2016IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HLDGS : The World's Next Major Gaming Resort Is I..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 539 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
Net income 2019 -3 904 M -504 M -504 M
Net Debt 2019 4 063 M 524 M 524 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,37x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 430 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 34,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Li Jie Cui Chairman
Patrick Wong SVP-Projects, Facility Management & Operations
Ed Chen Chief Financial Officer
Hoi Yue Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Hon Sai Tso Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-90.29%184
SANDS CHINA LTD.-29.17%30 790
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.45%30 040
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC24.38%24 171
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB125.46%13 190
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.82%12 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group