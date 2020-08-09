Imperial Pacific International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

博 華 太 平 洋 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'').

The Company has been notified by Inventive Star Limited (''Inventive Star'', a company wholly-owned by Ms. Cui Li Jie, an executive director of the Company), the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company, that as the trading price of the Company's shares dropped and triggered the enforcement of margin financing relating to the shares held by Inventive Star, there were forced sales of an aggregate of 72,000,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital) and an aggregate of 2,132,600,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 1.49% of the Company's issued share capital) held by Inventive Star on 5 August 2020 and 7 August 2020, respectively. As a result of the aforementioned forced sales, the shareholding interest held by Inventive Star decreased from approximately 63.47% to approximately 61.93% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

