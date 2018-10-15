Log in
Imperva : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Imperva, Inc.

10/15/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Imperva, Inc. ("Imperva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMPV) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Thoma Bravo LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

If you own shares of Imperva and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Imperva will receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of Imperva for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-imperva-inc-300730990.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
