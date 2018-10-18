Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Imperva Inc    IMPV

IMPERVA INC (IMPV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Imperva, Inc.- IMPV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:03am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors and Officers of Imperva, Inc. ("Imperva" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: IMPV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty relating to the sale of the company to Thoma Bravo, LLC. ("Thoma Bravo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Imperva will receive only $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva that they own.  

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/imperva-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Imperva wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-launches-an-investigation-of-the-board-of-directors-and-officers-of-imperva-inc-impv-300733363.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERVA INC
04:03aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Director..
PR
10/15IMPERVA : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Imperva, Inc.
PR
10/12WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Imperva Inc. Acquisition
PR
10/11ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Imperva, Inc.
PR
10/10Sears Holdings, DSW fall; Esterline, Imperva rise
AQ
10/10IMPERVA INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
10/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Imperva, Inc. has..
PR
10/10IMPERVA (IMPV)ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Imperva, Inc...
PR
10/10IMPERVA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations ..
AQ
10/10IMPERVA : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 15, 2018 
10/10Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (10/10/2018) 
10/10Midday Gainers / Losers (10/10/2018) 
10/10Imperva will be acquired for $2.1B, releases preliminary Q3 results 
09/26Is Imperva Just Another Cyber Security Player? 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.