IMPINJ INC

(PI)
IMPINJ : Cathal Phelan Joins Impinj Board of Directors

09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced that Cathal Phelan has joined its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to have Cathal join our board. His business leadership, 30 years of engineering experience, and broad semiconductor background stood out through our thorough search. Cathal will strengthen the board independence we value at Impinj,” said Impinj Board Chair Peter van Oppen.

“Cathal’s deep understanding of radio technologies and solutions, as well as his history leading advanced technology businesses, will serve us well,” said Impinj CEO Chris Diorio. “We will also benefit significantly from his extensive experience managing all aspects of intellectual property.”

Phelan is currently CEO of Rapt Touch, Inc., a leading provider of touchscreen technology, and a consultant on business strategies, intellectual property management, and systems and semiconductor designs. He previously served as CEO of Ubicom, Inc., and led several business units and served as chief technical officer over his 20-year tenure at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Phelan has served on boards of directors for both public and private technology companies. He holds bachelors’ degrees in mathematics and electronic engineering and a master’s degree in microelectronic engineering from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.

About Impinj:

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, and automobile parts to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, and asset tracking. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 -6,37 M
Net income 2019 -23,9 M
Finance 2019 41,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -41,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,08x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
Capitalization 793 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,33  $
Last Close Price 36,42  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC150.31%793
INTEL CORPORATION6.75%224 298
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 132
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.19%118 392
BROADCOM INC14.45%115 847
NVIDIA CORPORATION34.64%109 462
