IMPINJ Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI

08/16/2018 | 03:01am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. ("Impinj" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Impinj and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee had commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj had contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. On this news, Impinj's stock price fell $3.02 per share, or 13.73%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
