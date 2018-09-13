Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMPINJ Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 02:41am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. ("Impinj" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Impinj and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee had commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj had contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. On this news, Impinj's stock price fell $3.02 per share, or 13.73%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/511861/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Impinj-Inc-PI

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
02:41aIMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of I..
AC
09/12IMPINJ : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/12IMPINJ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
09/12IMPINJ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
09/12IMPINJ : Reports Full Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
09/12IMPINJ INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
09/11IMPINJ INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
09/10IMPINJ : Announces Monza R6-B Chip for Global RAIN RFID Baggage Tracking
BU
09/08IMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of I..
AC
09/08IMPINJ INC : Kaskela Law Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Impinj,..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/12/2018) 
09/12Impinj +28% on Q2 beats, upside guide; Audit Committee closes investigation 
09/12Impinj beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
08/13Impinj receives notice of deficiency from Nasdaq for delayed 10-Q 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -24,8 M
Net income 2018 -40,6 M
Finance 2018 26,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Clinton W. Bybee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC-16.64%397
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 802
INTEL CORPORATION-2.66%207 172
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.60%165 862
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.10%103 101
BROADCOM INC-10.51%100 387
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.