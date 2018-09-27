IMPINJ Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. ("Impinj" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Impinj and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee had commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj had contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. On this news, Impinj's stock price fell $3.02 per share, or 13.73%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018.

