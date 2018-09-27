IMPINJ : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Log in
IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
News 
09/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PI) securities between May 7, 2018 and August 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Impinj investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Impinj investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. On this news, Impinj’s share price fell $3.02 per share, or 13.7%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects throughout the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) that the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Impinj during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -16,7 M
Net income 2018 -38,5 M
Finance 2018 22,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,84x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 602 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Clinton W. Bybee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC9.68%602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%223 742
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%211 691
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.94%163 193
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.70%104 560
BROADCOM INC-4.46%103 134
