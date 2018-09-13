Log in
IMPINJ INC (PI)
09/13IMPINJ : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule
BU
09/13THURSDAY SECTOR : Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers
AQ
09/12IMPINJ : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Impinj : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

09/13/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) received a notification letter from Nasdaq today stating that Nasdaq has determined the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On August 10, 2018, Nasdaq notified Impinj regarding its failure to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On September 12, 2018, the Company filed the Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with Nasdaq deadlines and as a result is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -24,8 M
Net income 2018 -40,6 M
Finance 2018 26,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 402 M
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Clinton W. Bybee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC-16.64%402
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%219 540
INTEL CORPORATION-2.66%207 172
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.60%163 066
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.10%101 633
BROADCOM INC-10.51%99 239
