Impinj : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

Impinj,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) received a notification letter from Nasdaq today
stating that Nasdaq has determined the Company has regained compliance
with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of
periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On August 10, 2018, Nasdaq notified Impinj regarding its failure to
timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June
30, 2018. On September 12, 2018, the Company filed the Form 10-Q with
the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with Nasdaq
deadlines and as a result is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule
5250(c)(1).
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items
such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to
consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient
safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses
RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital
world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.
