Impinj : Ships Two-Millionth RAIN RFID Connectivity Device

Milestone highlights adoption by retail, healthcare, and supply chain & logistics industries

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced it has shipped two million connectivity devices used to identify, locate, and authenticate RAIN-tagged items. This milestone is a validation of Impinj’s vision of digital life for everyday items.

Impinj connectivity devices include RAIN RFID readers, gateways, reader chips, and modules that wirelessly connect everyday items to business and consumer IoT applications—enabling organizations to analyze and use data about those items to improve efficiencies, increase sales, and delight customers. Impinj envisions extending the reach of the Internet by a factor of 1,000 by connecting items such as retail apparel, airline baggage, logistics and transport items, packaged food, and much more.

“We continue to see RAIN RFID as the technology of choice as businesses embrace the IoT and digital transformation,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj founder and CEO. “The performance and ease-of-use of our connectivity devices have enabled new market opportunities and delivered actionable insights to businesses and consumers globally.”

RAIN RFID Deployments Drive Benefits Across Multiple Industries

Deployments have grown as Impinj RAIN RFID devices have become easier to use, integrate, and deploy worldwide. New and expanded markets are driving Impinj connectivity device growth in increasing numbers:

Supply Chain & Logistics companies optimize operations, increase efficiency, and reduce cost.

companies optimize operations, increase efficiency, and reduce cost. Retailers improve inventory visibility, reduce out-of-stocks, enable omnichannel fulfillment, enhance shopping experiences, and prevent loss.

improve inventory visibility, reduce out-of-stocks, enable omnichannel fulfillment, enhance shopping experiences, and prevent loss. Air Transportation operators improve baggage handling accuracy and efficiency.

operators improve baggage handling accuracy and efficiency. Healthcare providers automate asset and inventory management, improve process flow, increase charge capture, and improve patient experience.

“Impinj continues to invest in next-generation connectivity products to improve functionality, reduce costs and enable companies to embed RAIN RFID readers in industrial and consumer devices and facilities infrastructure,” said Diorio.

The Impinj platform, which includes endpoint ICs, connectivity devices, and software, allows a broad partner ecosystem to connect billions of everyday items to applications like warehouse shipment verification, inventory management, asset tracking, and patient safety. In January 2018, Impinj announced the milestone shipment of its 25 billionth endpoint IC, which businesses use to uniquely identify items and which connectivity devices read to deliver information about those items to business and consumer applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects and our outlook regarding endpoint IC volumes. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, and automobile parts to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, and asset tracking. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005020/en/