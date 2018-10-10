Impinj : Ships Two-Millionth RAIN RFID Connectivity Device

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID
solutions, today announced it has shipped two million connectivity
devices used to identify, locate, and authenticate RAIN-tagged items.
This milestone is a validation of Impinj’s vision of digital life for
everyday items.
Impinj connectivity devices include RAIN RFID readers, gateways, reader
chips, and modules that wirelessly connect everyday items to business
and consumer IoT applications—enabling organizations to analyze and use
data about those items to improve efficiencies, increase sales, and
delight customers. Impinj envisions extending the reach of the Internet
by a factor of 1,000 by connecting items such as retail apparel, airline
baggage, logistics and transport items, packaged food, and much more.
“We continue to see RAIN RFID as the technology of choice as businesses
embrace the IoT and digital transformation,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj
founder and CEO. “The performance and ease-of-use of our connectivity
devices have enabled new market opportunities and delivered actionable
insights to businesses and consumers globally.”
RAIN RFID Deployments Drive Benefits Across Multiple Industries
Deployments have grown as Impinj RAIN RFID devices have become easier to
use, integrate, and deploy worldwide. New and expanded markets are
driving Impinj connectivity device growth in increasing numbers:
-
Supply Chain & Logistics companies optimize operations,
increase efficiency, and reduce cost.
-
Retailers improve inventory visibility, reduce out-of-stocks,
enable omnichannel fulfillment, enhance shopping experiences, and
prevent loss.
-
Air Transportation operators improve baggage handling accuracy
and efficiency.
-
Healthcare providers automate asset and inventory management,
improve process flow, increase charge capture, and improve patient
experience.
“Impinj continues to invest in next-generation connectivity products to
improve functionality, reduce costs and enable companies to embed RAIN
RFID readers in industrial and consumer devices and facilities
infrastructure,” said Diorio.
The Impinj platform, which includes endpoint ICs, connectivity devices,
and software, allows a broad partner ecosystem to connect billions of
everyday items to applications like warehouse shipment verification,
inventory management, asset tracking, and patient safety. In
January 2018, Impinj announced the milestone shipment of its 25
billionth endpoint IC, which businesses
use to uniquely identify items and which connectivity devices read to
deliver information about those items to business and consumer
applications.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements
regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects and our
outlook regarding endpoint IC volumes. Forward-looking statements are
subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on
potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking
statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results
predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an
indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted
include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the
caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K
and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the
attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update
this information unless required by law.
About Impinj
Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such
as apparel, medical supplies, and automobile parts to consumer and
business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, and
asset tracking. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely
information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the
Internet of Things. www.impinj.com
Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks
are the property of their owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005020/en/