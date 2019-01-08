Impinj : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results, as well as its outlook for its first quarter of 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public and interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196, or by accessing the webcast from the company's website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10127448. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com at least 30 minutes before the conference call, and commensurate with the release of Impinj’s fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

