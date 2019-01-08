Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
15.915 USD   +1.63%
2018IMPINJ INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Impinj : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results, as well as its outlook for its first quarter of 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public and interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196, or by accessing the webcast from the company's website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10127448. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com at least 30 minutes before the conference call, and commensurate with the release of Impinj’s fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
04:17pIMPINJ : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:16pIMPINJ : to Attend Needham Growth Conference
BU
2018ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Officers and Directors of Impinj, Inc. (PI) Breached Their ..
BU
2018IMPINJ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018IMPINJ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
2018IMPINJ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
2018IMPINJ : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018IMPINJ : Hires Bob Hargadon to Lead Global People and Culture Initiatives
BU
2018IMPINJ : Ships Two-Millionth RAIN RFID Connectivity Device
AQ
2018IMPINJ : Ships Two-Millionth RAIN RFID Connectivity Device
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -16,1 M
Net income 2018 -38,1 M
Finance 2018 36,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC7.63%336
INTEL CORPORATION0.62%216 516
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%179 083
BROADCOM INC-6.41%96 922
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.69%90 771
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.42%87 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.