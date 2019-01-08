Impinj : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Impinj,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID
solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its
fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 after U.S. markets close on
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and
investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results, as
well as its outlook for its first quarter of 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00
p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public and interested parties may
listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196, or by accessing the
webcast from the company's website at investor.impinj.com.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the
call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing
+1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10127448. An archived version of
the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.
Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial
data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on the
company’s website at investor.impinj.com
at least 30 minutes before the conference call, and commensurate with
the release of Impinj’s fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial
results.
