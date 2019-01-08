Impinj : to Attend Needham Growth Conference

Impinj,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID
solutions, today announced Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO, will
participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference.
|
Event:
|
|
|
Needham Growth Conference
|
Location:
|
|
|
New York, NY
|
Time:
|
|
|
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the
company's website at investor.impinj.com.
An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days
following the event.
About Impinj
Impinj,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items
such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to
consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient
safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses
RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital
world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.
Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks
are the property of their owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005978/en/