IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC

(PI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 04:00:15 pm
39.855 USD   +12.81%
04:16pIMPINJ : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/29IMPINJ : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29IMPINJ : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
Impinj : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO, will present at the following investor conferences:

Event:

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Location:

Boston, MA

Time:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. ET

 

Event:

Canaccord Growth Conference

Location:

Boston, MA

Time:

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
04:16pIMPINJ : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/29IMPINJ : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29IMPINJ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/29IMPINJ : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/29IMPINJ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/08IMPINJ : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/06IMPINJ INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18IMPINJ : Announces Brian Wilson as New VP of IT
AQ
04/29IMPINJ : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29IMPINJ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 -6,37 M
Net income 2019 -22,6 M
Finance 2019 41,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -42,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,89x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 764 M
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,83  $
Last Close Price 35,33  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC142.82%764
INTEL CORPORATION9.93%235 087
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 524
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.62%121 465
BROADCOM INC18.66%120 115
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.95%106 465
