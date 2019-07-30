Impinj : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO, will present at the following investor conferences:

Event: Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Location: Boston, MA Time: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. ET Event: Canaccord Growth Conference Location: Boston, MA Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

