Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action; Important Deadline - PI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) from May 7, 2018 through August 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Impinj investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Impinj class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1394.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Impinj had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) Impinj lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Impinj's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1394.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com 
pkim@rosenlegal.com 
zhalper@rosenlegal.com 
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pi-loss-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-important-deadline--pi-300705462.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
08:01pPI LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action; Imp..
PR
10:21aTRACKX : Reports 144% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth for Fiscal Third Quarter
AQ
01:43aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Impinj, Inc. (PI) Misled Shareholders According to a Class ..
BU
08/30IMPINJ INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing ..
AC
08/30IMPINJ INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
08/30IMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Im..
AC
08/29IMPINJ INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
08/29IMPINJ INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit ..
AC
08/28ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Impinj, Inc.
BU
08/23IMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of I..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Impinj receives notice of deficiency from Nasdaq for delayed 10-Q 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
08/03Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/03/2018) 
06/19Impinj -5.5% despite Piper Jaffray target boost 
06/05Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/05/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.