PI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) from May 7, 2018 through
August 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October
9, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks
to recover damages for Impinj investors under the federal securities
laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Impinj had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee
complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) Impinj lacked
adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and
prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit
claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
