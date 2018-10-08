Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Impinj, Inc. (PI) Misled Shareholders According to a Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Impinj, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PI) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 3, 2016 and February 15, 2018. Impinj operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/impinj-inc-oct-2018/

Impinj Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Product Demand

According to the complaint, Impinj told investors that the company was increasing inventory levels to meet rising market demands. In reality, the increased sales Impinj boasted about were the result of customers temporarily purchasing more inventory to account for longer production lead times.

On August 3, 2017, the company reduced its full-year forecasts, projecting approximately half the growth of its endpoint ICs from what it provided the prior quarter, blaming customers' delayed expansion as opposed to decline in demand. Then, on November 1, 2017, the company lowered fourth quarter guidance due to "a decline in endpoint IC demand" attributable to customers "adjusting from a transition where we had constrained supply and long lead times to us having a buffer stock in short lead times now." This news caused the price of Impinj stock to decline approximately 34%.

On February 1, 2018, Impinj pre-announced its fourth quarter 2017 earnings, disclosing a revenue miss, causing its stock to drop nearly 47%. After the company's February 15, 2018, earnings call noted a reduction in order backlog and a further reduction in inventory by Impinj's partners, the stock fell another 18%.

Impinj Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
09:41pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Impinj, Inc. (PI) Misled Shareholders According to a Class ..
BU
02:31pIMPINJ : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
12:47pIMPINJ INC : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Cl..
AC
10/07IMPINJ : Redington onboards new vendor to deliver transformative IoT solutions
AQ
10/06IMPINJ INC : TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Cla..
AC
10/05IMPINJ INC : 4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
10/05IMPINJ INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
10/05IMPINJ INC : Kaskela Law LLC Announces October 9, 2018 Deadline in Class Action ..
AC
10/045-DAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
BU
10/03IMPINJ INC : 6-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Impinj regains Nasdaq compliance 
09/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (09/13/2018) 
09/13Impinj's (PI) CEO Chris Diorio on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
09/13Midday Gainers / Losers (09/13/2018) 
09/13Semi stocks rebound after Apple event, analyst actions, morning news 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -16,7 M
Net income 2018 -38,5 M
Finance 2018 22,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capitalization 565 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Clinton W. Bybee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC2.80%572
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%216 855
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 809
NVIDIA CORPORATION39.46%164 075
BROADCOM INC-4.93%102 605
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.11%100 408
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.