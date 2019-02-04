Robbins Arroyo LLP: Officers and Directors of Impinj, Inc. (PI) Breached Their Fiduciary Duties According to a Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Impinj, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: PI) have filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the
company's officers and directors for breaches of their fiduciary duties
from November 3, 2016 to the present. Impinj operates a platform that
enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each
item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and
consumer applications.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/impinj-inc-feb-19/
Impinj Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Product Demand
According to the complaint, on August 3, 2017, Impinj reduced its
full-year forecasts, blaming customers' delayed expansion. On November
1, 2017, the company lowered fourth quarter guidance due to "a decline
in endpoint IC demand" attributable to customers "adjusting from a
transition where we had constrained supply and long lead times to us
having a buffer stock in short lead times now." Then, on August 2, 2018,
Impinj announced the company would delay its earnings release, earnings
call, and the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC
for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The press release also
announced that a former employee had filed a complaint with the company
and that the audit committee had commenced an independent investigation.
Impinj stock now trades significantly lower than prior to the alleged
wrongdoing.
Impinj Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005692/en/