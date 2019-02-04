Log in
IMPINJ INC (PI)
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Officers and Directors of Impinj, Inc. (PI) Breached Their Fiduciary Duties According to a Shareholder Lawsuit

02/04/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Impinj, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PI) have filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for breaches of their fiduciary duties from November 3, 2016 to the present. Impinj operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/impinj-inc-feb-19/

Impinj Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Product Demand

According to the complaint, on August 3, 2017, Impinj reduced its full-year forecasts, blaming customers' delayed expansion. On November 1, 2017, the company lowered fourth quarter guidance due to "a decline in endpoint IC demand" attributable to customers "adjusting from a transition where we had constrained supply and long lead times to us having a buffer stock in short lead times now." Then, on August 2, 2018, Impinj announced the company would delay its earnings release, earnings call, and the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The press release also announced that a former employee had filed a complaint with the company and that the audit committee had commenced an independent investigation. Impinj stock now trades significantly lower than prior to the alleged wrongdoing.

Impinj Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -16,1 M
Net income 2018 -38,1 M
Finance 2018 36,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC4.54%327
INTEL CORPORATION3.84%222 404
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 360
BROADCOM INC4.93%108 664
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.93%96 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.41%88 285
