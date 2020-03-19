IMPLANET: AGM proceeding April 7, 2020 Online voting COVID-19 update

Should the required quorum not be met, an AGM on the second call would be held at 2 pm CET on April 21, 2020.

Covid-19 Update

When it submitted its annual financial report on March 9, 2020, and in addition to the publication of its 2019 annual results, Implanet had specified, post-close, that the current coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic had resulted, beyond the human aspects, in the closure of certain areas of activity in some regions, notably in China.

From a factual perspective and as of mid-March, Implanet had not observed any major impact on its activities.Moreover, the Company had recorded good sales momentum across all of its product ranges and geographical regions in January, February and the first half of March. Supplies are currently secured for the coming months with French-based subcontractors and those based elsewhere in Europe.

Following the French government statement of March 16, 2020, the situation has evolved. Whilst keeping in mind that circumstances can rapidly develop, sales in France and Europe are directly tied to hospital activity, and quite logically for now priority is being given to urgent patient care. Implanet is assisting its clients and is ready to respond to a resumption of activity whenever this becomes possible. For now, the Company has implemented all the measures required by the government for its employees, in particular enabling them to work from home whenever this is feasible.

Implanet is thus being impacted to a similar extent as other companies operating within this industry in Europe. It is not possible to estimate the full impact or duration of the current situation. The Company is closely monitoring developments and is adapting to the French government's recommendations.

The Group will keep its shareholders and the markets informed of any major developments in this respect when necessary.

Upcoming financial events:

Annual general meeting, April 7 th , 2020

, 2020 Q1 2020 revenue, April 21 st , 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80