IMPLANET : will publish its financial results for H1 2019 on September 9th, 2019

09/02/2019 | 04:02am EDT

IMPLANET will publish its financial results for H1 2019

on September 9th, 2019, after market close and will hold a conference call in French

Bordeaux, Boston, September 2nd, 2019 - 8:00am CEST: IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP,

FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today informs the market that it will publish its half year financial results on September 9th, 2019 after market close at 5:45pm CEST (Paris time).

On this occasion, Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer and David Dieumegard, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call in French on the same day, Monday, September 9th, 2019, at 6:00pm CEST (Paris time), to answer questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call in French, please dial +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59 then the pin code 70492999 #and follow the instructions.

To access the replay in French, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 02

/access code: 418865738 # and follow the instructions.

Forthcoming Implanet conferences:

  • SRS (Scoliosis Research Society), September 18-20, Montreal, Canada
  • NASS (North American Spine Society), September25-27, Chicago, USA

Next press release:2019 First half results, 23 September after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Implanet

NewCap

NewCap

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

Investor Relations

Media Relations

David Dieumegard, CFO

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

investors@Implanet.com

Implanet@newcap.eu

Implanet@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning IMPLANET and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that IMPLANET considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of IMPLANET registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which IMPLANET operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to IMPLANET or that IMPLANET does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by IMPLANET that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for IMPLANET shares in any country.

1

Disclaimer

Implanet SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:01:11 UTC
