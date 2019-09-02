IMPLANET will publish its financial results for H1 2019

on September 9th, 2019, after market close and will hold a conference call in French

Bordeaux, Boston, September 2nd, 2019 - 8:00am CEST: IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP,

FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today informs the market that it will publish its half year financial results on September 9th, 2019 after market close at 5:45pm CEST (Paris time).

On this occasion, Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer and David Dieumegard, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call in French on the same day, Monday, September 9th, 2019, at 6:00pm CEST (Paris time), to answer questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call in French, please dial +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59 then the pin code 70492999 #and follow the instructions.

To access the replay in French, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 02

/access code: 418865738 # and follow the instructions.

Forthcoming Implanet conferences:

SRS (Scoliosis Research Society), September 18 -20, Montreal, Canada

-20, Montreal, Canada NASS (North American Spine Society), September 25-27, Chicago, USA

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Disclaimer

