IMPLANET    ALIMP   FR0010458729

IMPLANET

(ALIMP)
Implanet : Attends The 14th Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society (DWG)

11/27/2019 | 11:46am EST

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces that it will attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society (DWG), which will take place on November 28-30 in München, Germany.

Implanet’s presence at booth no. 35 (Hall 2) will give its team the opportunity to present to German surgeons the latest developments of its platform JAZZ®, with JAZZ® Evo et JAZZ® Cap, the latest implants developed to meet the needs associated with adult vertebral fusion patterns. This market, addressed by Implanet GmbH is Europe’s largest and worth circa $300 million.

The DWG is a German medical association whose members specialize in vertebral column surgery. The DWG, which was founded in 2006, aims to promote an ethical and data-backed therapeutic approach for the treatment of vertebral column disorders. Its goal is to formulate policies and implement initiatives to deepen knowledge, undertake research and promote spine health specialties. DWG’s membership of over 1,600 health professionals is made up of orthopedic and neuro surgeons, trauma specialists, researchers and other related clinicians.

“Our subsidiary Implanet GmBH, which has been based in Frankfurt, Germany, for the past year, allows us to address this very important market in Europe through our direct sales model. Implanet is now present in several leading German hospitals, and we are pleased to be able to share the progress made, as well as our various experiences and medical opinions with German spine surgeons at this 14th Annual DWG Congress this week in Munich.” said CEO Ludovic Lastennet.

Next financial press release: 2019 annual revenue, on Tuesday January 21st, 2020 (after market)

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7,80 M
EBIT 2019 -2,70 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 3,92 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  €
Last Close Price 0,08  €
Spread / Highest target 833%
Spread / Average Target 833%
Spread / Lowest Target 833%
Managers
NameTitle
Ludovic Lastennet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Gérard Galvez Chairman
David Dieumegard Chief Financial Officer
Régis Le Couedic Director-Research & Development
Céline Casana Head-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLANET-46.81%4
STRYKER CORPORATION29.16%75 801
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC18.20%19 411
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.8.45%3 749
GLAUKOS CORPORATION12.66%2 741
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.67.46%1 656
