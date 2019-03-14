Implanet: Convocation of a New Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on 25 March 2019

Regulatory News:

Implanet (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of March 13, 2019 could not validly deliberate due to lack of quorum, and that a new Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting called to deliberate on the same agenda will be held on March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Company’s registered office located Allée F. Magendie – Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu – 33650 Martillac – France.

A notice of the second meeting will be published on March 15, 2019 in the BALO and published on Implanet's website.

The participation of Implanet's shareholders is decisive to obtain the quorum necessary to hold this General Meeting and vote on resolutions to support the company's growth and financing.

The documents related to the General Meeting will be available on the Company’s website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale). A guide outlining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet is available here (only in French).

The vote of shareholders who voted by absentee voting at the first General Meeting remains valid and counted for the General Meeting on second notice.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, Jazz® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Implanet and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Implanet considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Implanet registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Implanet operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Implanet or that Implanet does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Implanet that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for Implanet shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005605/en/