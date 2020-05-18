Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Implanet    ALIMP   FR0013470168

IMPLANET

(ALIMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Implanet : Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Sell Its “MADISONTM” Total Knee Implant to Focus on Growing Its Spine Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the sale of its MADISONTM total knee prosthesis activities.

The transaction would relate to all assets, rights, titles and contracts pertaining to the Company’s MADISONTM activity relative to the design and marketing of implants for prosthetic knee surgery. Beforehand, and in order to facilitate the operation, this branch of activity will be the subject of the creation of a dedicated subsidiary within Implanet.

This is in line with Implanet’s strategy of fully focusing on accelerating the growth of the Spine market. Firstly, continue the development of its range of flagship JAZZTM products, latest generation implants aimed at improving the treatment of vertebral disorders requiring spinal fusion surgery. Secondly, accelerate commercial deployment across the Company’s priority regions. The JAZZTM range of implants, protected by 4 international patent families, has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, ANVISA in Brazil and has CE marking in Europe.

This project is, nevertheless, subject to a certain number of conditions notably including the carrying out of financial, technical, legal and regulatory audits, an agreement regarding the documentation and the granting of regulatory approval.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET concludes: “Implanet is delighted to announce the initiation of exclusive negotiations to sell its Knee platform. The objective, to accelerate our growth, is to focus our strategy entirely on our Spine activities. In the future, Implanet will be 100% devoted to the treatment of spinal disorders. Thanks to this operation, we will benefit from significant additional financial resources to strengthen our organic growth and, at the same time, be able to seize potential opportunities for acquisitions that correspond with our goal of making Implanet a powerful player in the field of spinal pathologies.”

Upcoming financial events:

- 2020 H1 revenue, July 7th, 2020 after market close
- 2020 H1 results, 15th September, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.
The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMPLANET
12:55pIMPLANET : Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Sell Its “MADISONTM&rdquo..
BU
04/21IMPLANET : Reports Q1 2020 Revenue of 1.6 Million
BU
04/09IMPLANET : Confirms That Its Annual Shareholder Meeting Was Held on April 7th, 2..
BU
04/01IMPLANET : AGM of April 7, 2020 Confirmation of the holding of the AGM and onlin..
PU
04/01IMPLANET : AGM Of April 7, 2020
BU
03/19IMPLANET : AGM proceeding April 7, 2020 Online voting COVID-19 update
PU
03/19IMPLANET : AGM Proceeding April 7, 2020
BU
03/03IMPLANET : Steps Up Development in Germany and Consolidates Its Organization
BU
02/24IMPLANET : Announces Sharp Improvement in 2019 Earnings
BU
02/24IMPLANET : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7,40 M
EBIT 2019 -2,50 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 4,33 M
Chart IMPLANET
Duration : Period :
Implanet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLANET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00 €
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Spread / Highest target 1 417%
Spread / Average Target 1 417%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 417%
Managers
NameTitle
Ludovic Lastennet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Gérard Galvez Chairman
David Dieumegard Chief Financial Officer
Régis Le Couedic Director-Research & Development
Céline Casana Head-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLANET-47.24%5
STRYKER CORPORATION-14.13%67 669
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-16.75%16 143
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-2.56%3 828
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-1.11%3 243
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-0.53%2 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group