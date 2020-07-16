Log in
IMPLANET : Extends Its JAZZ Cap® Intellectual Property to Japan





Implanet : Extends Its JAZZ Cap® Intellectual Property to Japan

07/16/2020 | 02:01am EDT

  • An innovation that secures and protects pedicle screw fixation
  • JAZZ Cap® is now protected in the United States, Europe and Japan

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that its JAZZ Cap® technology has been patented in Japan.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, commented: "Japan represents the world’s third largest market in the treatment of spinal disorders after the United States and China. We felt that it was essential to protect this new generation of Jazz Cap® products in this high potential market. Being granted this patent is a major step for the development of our solution, which is now covered in the United States, Europe and Japan, and also provides us with a major opportunity on the Japanese degenerative spine surgery market.”

Primarily developed to facilitate the treatment of adult degenerative disorders, JAZZ Cap® is an exclusive, unique and comprehensive solution for protecting the fixation of screws in poor quality bone, a factor in 10 to 30% of vertebral fusion cases1. This technology, which has already received CE mark in Europe and FDA clearance in the United States, represents an alternative to cement augmented pedicle screws and addresses a potential market estimated at 2.5 billion dollars2.

The JAZZ Cap® solution has been used in the United States in surgeries in complex adult deformity indications and has provided encouraging post-operative clinical results. This latest protection further expands Implanet’s patent portfolio, which includes 31 patents specifically devoted to the JAZZTM platform.

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2020 results, September 15, 2020 after market close

- Q3 2020 revenue, October 13, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Source: 2015 Health Advances study

2 Sources i-Data 2010; D. K. Chin and al. Osteoporos Int (2007) 18:1219-1224.; Company; 2015 Health Advances study


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 11,2 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,63 M 4,15 M 4,14 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart IMPLANET
Duration : Period :
Implanet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLANET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00 €
Last Close Price 1,18 €
Spread / Highest target 1 766%
Spread / Average Target 1 766%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 766%
Managers
NameTitle
Ludovic Lastennet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Gérard Galvez Chairman
David Dieumegard Chief Financial Officer
Régis Le Couedic Director-Research & Development
Céline Casana Head-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLANET1,615.87%4
STRYKER CORPORATION-10.16%68 585
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-9.41%17 108
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.106.93%4 081
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-1.57%3 856
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED188.15%3 744
