Implanet : Extends Its JAZZ Cap® Intellectual Property to Japan

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that its JAZZ Cap® technology has been patented in Japan.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, commented: "Japan represents the world’s third largest market in the treatment of spinal disorders after the United States and China. We felt that it was essential to protect this new generation of Jazz Cap® products in this high potential market. Being granted this patent is a major step for the development of our solution, which is now covered in the United States, Europe and Japan, and also provides us with a major opportunity on the Japanese degenerative spine surgery market.”

Primarily developed to facilitate the treatment of adult degenerative disorders, JAZZ Cap® is an exclusive, unique and comprehensive solution for protecting the fixation of screws in poor quality bone, a factor in 10 to 30% of vertebral fusion cases1. This technology, which has already received CE mark in Europe and FDA clearance in the United States, represents an alternative to cement augmented pedicle screws and addresses a potential market estimated at 2.5 billion dollars2.

The JAZZ Cap® solution has been used in the United States in surgeries in complex adult deformity indications and has provided encouraging post-operative clinical results. This latest protection further expands Implanet’s patent portfolio, which includes 31 patents specifically devoted to the JAZZTM platform.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

