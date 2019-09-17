Implanet : and SeaSpine to organize a Symposium on JAZZ® technology in Montreal, Canada

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, and SeaSpine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), today announce their first of many co-sponsored educational events.

As a follow up to the signing of their strategic agreement, Implanet and SeaSpine are jointly organizing a symposium in Montreal on September 19, 2019. The event coincides with the 54th Annual Meeting of the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), September 18-21, 2019, with approximately 1,500 attendees focused on the treatment of spinal deformity. This event is taking place outside of, and has no affiliation with, the SRS Annual Meeting.

Prof. Brice Ilharreborde (APHP - Robert Debré Hospital) will lead a discussion on current best practices regarding the use of sublaminar bands in spinal surgery. A number of spine specialists from Europe and the United States will share their experience using band solutions in both complex spinal deformity surgery and conditions associated with degenerative bone disorders.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This first roundtable jointly organized with our partner SeaSpine furthers our commercial collaboration. This is a unique opportunity to make the most of both of SeaSpine’s commercial presence and the scientific and clinical experience of the speakers, moderated by Prof. Brice Ilharreborde, MD, PhD.”

Symposium Speakers:

- Brice Ilharreborde, MD, PhD – Robert Debré Hospital (APHP), Paris, France (Moderator)

- William Lavelle, MD – Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, USA

- Emmanuelle Ferrero, MD – Georges-Pompidou European Hospital (APH), Paris, France

- Javier Pizones, MD, PhD – La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

- Virginie Lafage, PhD – Hospital for Special Surgery HSS, NY, USA

- Chi Lim, MD – CONA (Carolina Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Associates), Spartanburg, SC, USA

Upcoming conferences attended by Implanet:

- NASS (North American Spine Society), September 25th -27th, Chicago, USA, Booth #4708.

On 3rd October 2019, Implanet will participate to Investir Day, a dedicated event for individual shareholders and investors, at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France.

Specific presentation by the Company at 11.45 am (CEST).

Next press release: Q3 2019 revenue, on Wednesday October 9th, 2019, after market close.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete procedural solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in over 30 countries worldwide.

