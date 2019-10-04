Board of Directors acknowledges requests made by Veraison shareholder group

Dietlikon, 4 October 2019 - Yesterday Implenia heard through the media that the shareholder group centred on activist fund Veraison and longstanding Implenia shareholder Max Rössler has called into question the update on its strategy implementation as presented at the Capital Market Day on 1 October 2019. This group wants instead to break up Implenia and replace some members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholder group's point of view stands in stark contrast to the positive feedback about the strategy - with its integrated business model and focus on better use of the real estate portfolio - that Implenia has had from other shareholders and financial analysts. The Board of Directors and Executive Committee have also received good ratings from corporate governance specialists.

Implenia is surprised by the shareholder group's aggressive approach, but remains open to constructive dialogue. The Board of Directors will respond in detail to the requests at the appropriate time.

However, Implenia has not received any formal proposal with agenda for an Extraordinary General Assembly so far.

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet