IMPLENIA AG    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/01 10:57:55 am
36.04 CHF   +3.09%
11:05aCeremonial handover
TE
10:23aIMPLENIA : New building construction contracts
AQ
06/30New building construction contracts
TE
News 
News

Ceremonial handover

07/01/2020 | 11:05am EDT

N E W S

Ceremonial handover - Haus Adeline Favre in Winterthur | Implenia hands over to client on schedule | ZHAW will be using the building from August as Switzerland's largest training and research centre for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, midwifery and nursing

Dietlikon, 1 July 2020 - A milestone has been reached at Haus Adeline Favre in Winterthur, the new campus for the ZHAW School of Health Professions: Implenia, as developer and total contractor, handed over the new building today to the owner SISKA Immobilien AG. "We are pleased that the building will open for operations on schedule. Our thanks go to everyone involved; their commitment and tireless efforts have allowed us to complete this challenging property development project in just under ten years, creating the new campus for the School of Health Professions at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). We'd particularly like to thanks SISKA Immobilien AG for the confidence they have shown in us and for their positive cooperation throughout the whole project," said Adrian Wyss, Head of Division Development at Implenia. Implenia successfully brought together its specialists from various disciplines for the Haus Adeline Favre project, especially those from Divisions Development and Buildings, and we delivered the full benefits of the Group's integrated business model. The success of the project was also aided by the clear ideas of Canton Zurich, as tenant, and the excellent cooperation between our team and the local authorities," he added. ZHAW, the user, will start moving into the building on Katharina-Sulzer-Platz on 1 July 2020. It will remain closed to the public until the end of July 2020. Switzerland's largest training and research centre for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, midwifery and nursing will then open its doors with the official opening ceremony on 28 August 2020. There will be an "open house" day on 26 September 2020.

The building, designed by pool Architekten of Zurich, impresses with its high architectural quality. The whole plot has been used for the building, which has six storeys and two underground floors. These provide a variety of functional spaces, including teaching and practice rooms, staff offices, an outpatient clinic and simulation centre and a cafeteria. The architects have arranged the rooms in a compact multi-storey ring around a central inner courtyard. Offset blocks turn the inner area into a walk-in sculpture that stretches all the way up to the overarching glass roof. The original industrial character, including a crane runway, has been retained, the brick façade has been rebuilt and the new windows visually complement the windows of the old foundry. Implenia is committed to sustainability and it has built the building, which offers around 19,200 m2 of rental space, to comply with the Minergie standard. The building meets all the requirements of a modern educational building.

Further information about Haus Adeline Favre and the new campus can be found here.

Developed and built on schedule by Implenia, and handed over to client and owner SISKA Immobilien AG: Haus Adeline Favre in Winterthur. Yesterday's official ceremony was attended by (from left): Thomas Findeisen, ProjektBeweger, Günter Heuberger, SISKA Immobilien, Richard Bruggmann, Implenia (Image: SISKA Immobilien AG).

Haus Adeline Favre is Switzerland's largest training and research centre for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, midwifery and nursing (Image: Implenia).

Switzerland's largest training and research centre for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, midwifery and nursing will open its doors with the official opening ceremony on 28 August 2020. There will be an "open house" day on 26 September 2020 (Image: Implenia).

Implenia press contact:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It has significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, as well as strong positions in the infrastructure sectors of all its home markets: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Implenia is also a successful real estate developer in Switzerland and Germany. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled consultancy, planning and execution units together under the single roof of a leading multinational construction services provider. With Implenia's broad offering and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide integrated, customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. The focus is on customer needs and striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
