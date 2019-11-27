Christian Späth to become new Head of Division Civil Engineering - On 1 January 2020 Christian Späth takes over management of Division Civil Engineering and becomes a member of Implenia Executive Committee | He is a manager with many years of international experience in all areas of civil engineering

Dietlikon, 27 November 2019 -Christian Späth (51) is taking over as Head of Division Civil Engineering at Implenia, Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company, as of 1 January 2020. He also joins Group management on the same date as a Member of the Implenia Executive Committee.

He succeeds René Kotacka (57) who, after many years of leadership at Group level, has decided to take an eight-month sabbatical starting in January 2020, and to relinquish his current roles as Division Head and Member of the Implenia Executive Committee. René Kotacka has already delayed this planned break once in order to help implement Implenia's new strategy and lead the reorganisation of Division Civil Engineering starting last March, meaning that Implenia could benefit from his input during the important initial months of strategy implementation.

Christian Späth has worked in various specialist and management positions at Implenia since 2012. Among other things, he was responsible between 2013 and 2015 for Implenia's entry into the tunnelling market in Austria and Germany and for managing these units. He took over as head of the whole tunnelling business in all markets in July 2015. In the wake of Implenia's new strategy and reorganisation, Christian Späth took over as head of the global civil business in March 2019 and has led the unit since then as a member of Division Civil Engineering's management team. He will continue to lead the Civil unit on a global level.

After graduating in civil engineering from the Technical University of Munich, Christian Späth began his career in 1995 at Hochtief, where he was a site and project manager for tunnelling in Essen and Munich. He moved to Alpine Bau in 2005, where he began as Head of Tunnelling Germany, based in Munich, before becoming Branch Head for International Civil Engineering and Major Projects in Vienna and Salzburg in 2009. Christian Späth, 51 years old, is a German national. He is married and lives in Weyarn near Munich - his place of work will be in Switzerland.

"Christian Späth, who is now taking over as Head of our Division Civil Engineering, is a respected specialist and leader," says Implenia's CEO André Wyss. "He has construction and project management experience in large civil engineering projects and has already had an impact on all three of our civil engineering units - Civil, Tunnelling and Special Foundations - on the international stage. I am particularly pleased that we are in a position to hand over management of the division to such a well-qualified person; someone who has developed at and with Implenia and who will soon be enhancing our Implenia Executive Committee."

Christian Späth succeeds René Kotacka, who has held various specialist and management positions for Implenia and its predecessor company Zschokke since 1988. During this period René Kotacka has implemented or supported numerous major projects, developed and expanded Implenia's tunnelling business outside Switzerland, and successfully merged the Civil unit with Tunnelling and Special Foundations to form Division Civil Engineering.

"René Kotacka, who is handing over the reins at Division Civil Engineering to an outstanding successor, is a highly valued and extremely well connected expert and Group management colleague," says Implenia's CEO André Wyss. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his many years of hard work and passionate commitment to the countless major projects he has managed. Special thanks also for being so flexible and postponing his long-planned sabbatical in the interests of effective and successful strategy implementation."

Christian Späth, Head of Division Civil Engineering as of 1 January 2020 René Kotacka will take a sabbatical starting in January 2020

