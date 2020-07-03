Combining expertise to build the new hospital building Dreiklang for the KSA

Dietlikon, 3 July 2020 - The joint venture formed at total contractor level to produce the new hospital building Dreiklang for the Kantonsspital Aarau (KSA) now consists of BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG and Implenia. The two companies will henceforth manage the technical and commercial side of the project as equal partners. Marti AG will carry out the actual construction work in consultation with the joint venture.

The work contract concluded with the KSA with the cost ceiling of more than CHF 560 million (including VAT and excluding medical technology) communicated in January remains unchanged. The KSA has approved the new arrangement at the request of the joint venture partners. The project remains on track technically and financially. The building application will be submitted in a few weeks, marking a further milestone on the way to creating the new hospital building.

Joint venture partners BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG and Implenia, as well as the builder Marti AG, are pleased to be working together to produce the new hospital building Dreiklang for the Kantonsspital Aarau.

Contact at BAM: Stephan Wüstemann, CEO,

T +41 61 500 57 57, stephan.wuestemann@ch.bam.com



Contact at Implenia: Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer,

T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com,



Contact at Marti: Donald Vogt, Managing Director,

T +41 31 998 73 73, Donald.Vogt@martiag.ch

Visualization of the new hospital building Dreiklang of Kantonsspital Aarau (Image: KSA).