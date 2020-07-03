Log in
Combining expertise to build the new hospital building Dreiklang for the KSA

07/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE BY BAM SWISS AG / BAM DEUTSCHLAND AG, IMPLENIA AND MARTI AG

Combining expertise to build the new hospital building Dreiklang for the KSA

Implenia is new total contractor in joint venture | Marti AG to handle construction work

Dietlikon, 3 July 2020 - The joint venture formed at total contractor level to produce the new hospital building Dreiklang for the Kantonsspital Aarau (KSA) now consists of BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG and Implenia. The two companies will henceforth manage the technical and commercial side of the project as equal partners. Marti AG will carry out the actual construction work in consultation with the joint venture.

The work contract concluded with the KSA with the cost ceiling of more than CHF 560 million (including VAT and excluding medical technology) communicated in January remains unchanged. The KSA has approved the new arrangement at the request of the joint venture partners. The project remains on track technically and financially. The building application will be submitted in a few weeks, marking a further milestone on the way to creating the new hospital building.

Joint venture partners BAM Swiss AG / BAM Deutschland AG and Implenia, as well as the builder Marti AG, are pleased to be working together to produce the new hospital building Dreiklang for the Kantonsspital Aarau.

Contact at BAM: Stephan Wüstemann, CEO,
T +41 61 500 57 57, stephan.wuestemann@ch.bam.com


Contact at Implenia: Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer,
T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com,


Contact at Marti: Donald Vogt, Managing Director,

T +41 31 998 73 73, Donald.Vogt@martiag.ch

Visualization of the new hospital building Dreiklang of Kantonsspital Aarau (Image: KSA).

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It has significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, as well as strong positions in the infrastructure sectors of all its home markets: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Implenia is also a successful real estate developer in Switzerland and Germany. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled consultancy, planning and execution units together under the single roof of a leading multinational construction services provider. With Implenia's broad offering and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide integrated, customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. The focus is on customer needs and striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.




