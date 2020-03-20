Log in
Coronavirus – Implenia limits construction site activity

03/20/2020 | 02:05am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Coronavirus - Implenia limits construction site activity

Owing to the rapid spread of Coronavirus in Europe and to the official regulations and protective measures being introduced as a result, Implenia is restricting work on its construction sites and closing some sites altogether. Several countries are affected. Implenia is monitoring developments continuously and taking action to protect employees and the interests of customers and partners.

Dietlikon, 20 March 2020

To protect the population against Coronavirus infection, governments all over Europe are taking extensive measures that are putting severe constraints on public life. This is having an impact on Implenia's operational business. Owing to these measures, construction site activity is being restricted in Switzerland, Germany, France and Austria. Some construction sites in these countries are being put on pause, and some are being closed down. In Sweden and Norway, our construction sites are operating as normal until further notice.

Implenia's top priority is the health and safety of its employees - on construction sites, as well as in offices. Some weeks ago, Implenia set up a global task force and several local country task forces to monitor developments continuously, as well as to decide and implement measures to protect employees and look after the interests of our customers and partners.

Measures against the spread of Coronavirus

While complying with all the official recommendations and instructions, as well as with its own necessary precautions, Implenia is trying to maintain its day-to-day business, including construction activity, as much as and wherever possible - despite the restrictions. Wherever reasonably possible, it will continue to meet contractually agreed deadlines with customers, partners and suppliers. Where sites have to be closed, we are doing everything we can in line with official instructions to preserve the work done so far and secure the sites for the duration of closure.

On its construction sites and in its offices, Implenia follows the latest hygiene and behavioural measures issued by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) in Switzerland, and by the relevant authorities in other countries.


As well as arranging for people to work remotely from home where their jobs make this possible, Implenia is trying to avoid physical meetings wherever possible and replace these with virtual meetings. For tasks where physical presence is vital, particularly on construction sites, additional protective measures have been implemented: distance between employees, staggered breaks, staggered work preparation and finish-up, meetings in the open air, etc.

Measures to reduce economic damage

Where construction activity has to be restricted because of the exceptional situation, or closed because of health laws, Implenia always assesses what measures are needed to limit the economic impact on the company, its customers and partners, and to secure jobs.

Implenia is monitoring developments as well as official regulations continuously and taking action to protect employees and the interests of our customers and partners.

Overview of the situation in different countries

Country

Current situation

Switzerland

Construction sites have been closed by the authorities in Canton Geneva. There have been some closures in Canton Ticino because subcontractors are no longer working or because cross-border workers cannot travel in. Work continues on construction sites in other Cantons, though there are some delays owing to problems with subcontractors and suppliers.

France

By the end of this week, all construction sites suspend construction operations for 15 days in advance; an extension of this suspension is expected.

Germany and Austria

Work continues on construction sites, though there are some delays owing to problems with subcontractors and suppliers.

Sweden and Norway

Activity on construction sites is continuing as normal until further notice.

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It has significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, as well as strong positions in the infrastructure sectors of all its home markets: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Implenia is also a successful real estate developer in Switzerland and Germany. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled consultancy, planning and execution units together under the single roof of a leading multinational construction services provider. With Implenia's broad offering and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide integrated, customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. The focus is on customer needs and striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




