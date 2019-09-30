Implenia builds Switzerland's tallest wooden building

Dietlikon, 30 September 2019 - Implenia, together with Duplex Architekten and WaltGalmarini Ingenieure, is building a unique residential tower block for V-ZUG Immobilien AG as part of the Zug Tech Cluster: Switzerland's first timber-built high-rise will be 80 metres tall and will prioritise environmental and social sustainability. Implenia is carrying out the order, worth more than CHF 100 million, as total contractor.

With "Project Pi", V-ZUG aims to provide homes for its employees that are affordable, but that also help meet the desire for urban living and individual lifestyles. Different types of apartment and versatile additional spaces enable flexible adaptation to changing life situations. "The internal logic of the high-rise builds on the idea of the vertical neighbourhood", says Anne Kaestle, co-owner of Duplex Architekten. "Every three floors are arranged around a central, open space. This piazza serves as an arrival point, a dispersal zone and a gateway to the apartments. There will be ten of these neighbourhoods in total, each with 22 residential units - it will be easy for people to get know each other." There will also be spacious communal areas, a publicly accessible ground floor (with co-working space, showroom and bistro), and a courtyard building with a children's day-care centre.

In terms of construction, the advantages of wood, as a renewable raw material, are being combined with tried and tested building techniques. The frame structure, made of beech wood, is reminiscent of typical steel frames. "Trees grow up to 84 meters high, so nature shows us just how strong wood can be. We're mastering the same challenge in Project Pi," says Anita Eckardt, Head Division Specialties at Implenia. The newly developed wood-and-concrete composite ceilings also have the same structural strength as conventional concrete ceilings, but are much lighter and can be produced with significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental sustainability will also be a feature once the building is in operation: photovoltaic modules in the façade will turn the whole structure into an energy generator and meet a portion of the residents' power needs. Renewable heat and cooling will be sourced from the ground and from Lake Zug.

"Project Pi" combines innovative architecture and construction technology to create a coherent overall solution for sustainable, contemporary living. You can find more background information about the project in the attached brochure.

The facade provides horizontal continuity with the surrounding buildings (Image: ©Filippo Bolognese).

Project Pi offers a new residential concept, with piazzas and vertical neighbourhood clusters (Image: ©Filippo Bolognese).

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet