Implenia completes Executive Committee

Dietlikon, 5 June 2019 - Implenia, Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company, completes its most senior operational management body. Anita Eckardt joins the Group as Head Division Specialties. In this role she will also be a member of the Implenia Executive Committee. She starts her new job on 1 September 2019. Until then, Adrian Wyss, Head Division Development, will continue to lead the Division Specialties on an interim basis. Implenia comprises in the Division Specialties its innovative niche offerings, such as wood-based construction, pre-stressing technology or facade construction. The Division is also in charge of creating and developing the Innovation Hub.

"Anita Eckardt has extensive industry experience, having held various management positions in Europe," says CEO André Wyss. "She has proved to be able to manage complex projects and tasks in various international matrix organizations - predominantly in the construction industry. Her experience of innovation and transformation makes her the perfect person to lead the Division Specialties and to develop our Innovation Hub. It also makes her a valuable addition to the Implenia Executive Committee."

Anita Eckardt is currently CEO of Habitects, a Swiss start-up which is building a digital trade and service platform for the sanitation sector. In addition to her experience managing a start-up, she has many years of international experience in general management, marketing and sales. Among other things, she was Chief Operating Officer for building materials group CRH Swiss Distribution, and held various management roles at Saint-Gobain, Bang & Olufsen and Grundfos.

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

CV Anita Eckardt (born 1973, Danish national)

