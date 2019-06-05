Log in
IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
Implenia completes Executive Committee

06/05/2019

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia completes Executive Committee - Anita Eckardt takes over as Head Division Specialties | Proven leader with many years of international experience

Dietlikon, 5 June 2019 - Implenia, Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company, completes its most senior operational management body. Anita Eckardt joins the Group as Head Division Specialties. In this role she will also be a member of the Implenia Executive Committee. She starts her new job on 1 September 2019. Until then, Adrian Wyss, Head Division Development, will continue to lead the Division Specialties on an interim basis. Implenia comprises in the Division Specialties its innovative niche offerings, such as wood-based construction, pre-stressing technology or facade construction. The Division is also in charge of creating and developing the Innovation Hub.

"Anita Eckardt has extensive industry experience, having held various management positions in Europe," says CEO André Wyss. "She has proved to be able to manage complex projects and tasks in various international matrix organizations - predominantly in the construction industry. Her experience of innovation and transformation makes her the perfect person to lead the Division Specialties and to develop our Innovation Hub. It also makes her a valuable addition to the Implenia Executive Committee."

Anita Eckardt is currently CEO of Habitects, a Swiss start-up which is building a digital trade and service platform for the sanitation sector. In addition to her experience managing a start-up, she has many years of international experience in general management, marketing and sales. Among other things, she was Chief Operating Officer for building materials group CRH Swiss Distribution, and held various management roles at Saint-Gobain, Bang & Olufsen and Grundfos.

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

CV Anita Eckardt (born 1973, Danish national)

Anita Eckardt is currently CEO of Habitects, a Swiss start-up which is building a digital trade and service platform for the sanitation sector. She was previously Chief Operating Officer at building materials group CRH Swiss Distribution and worked in various management roles at Saint-Gobain, including Sales Director Europe for Vetropack Saint-Gobain in Switzerland, Chief Marketing Officer of Saint-Gobain Distribution and Marketing Director of Brødrene Dahl Saint-Gobain in Denmark. Her career also includes management positions at Bang & Olufsen and Grundfos. She holds a Masters in International Business Administration specialising in Marketing, Export and Finance from Munich Business School. Anita Eckardt lives with her family in Canton Baselland. Danish by birth, she speaks English, French and German in addition to her mother tongue.

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With the broad offering of Implenia and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 4.4 billion in 2018. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




