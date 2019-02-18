Implenia receives award from the French-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry - in recognition of its contribution to enhancing bilateral trade relations

Dietlikon, 18 February 2019 - The French-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFS) has honoured Implenia with this year's prize for developing a Swiss business in France. Each year, the Chamber of Commerce awards prizes in seven different categories to acknowledge companies or individuals whose dynamism and performance have made an important contribution to French-Swiss business relations. However, with this award, the judging panel is not only highlighting the performance of the prize winners, it is also commending their efforts to integrate themselves, drive innovation and take risks.

Since winning an initial lot for the "Grand Paris Express" infrastructure project in summer 2016, Implenia has continued to expand its presence on the French market. In addition to two further lots for the "Grand Paris Express", the Group has also secured contracts in Lyon for the Metro Line B (SYTRAL) or in Cessy for a project of the European Laboratory of Particle Physics (CERN). Implenia has built up a strong team in France and now employs more than 200 people.

"We are very proud to receive this award," says Olivier Böckli, Head of Implenia France. "France is an exciting market that promises potential for further growth. For Implenia, France is a home market that we want to expand."

Olivier Böckli (left), Head of Implenia France, presents the prize of the French-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The award was presented by Fabien Soulet, CEO of TGV Lyria. (Image: Implenia)

Media contact at Implenia:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Telephone: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com