Implenia secures new order in Sweden

Dietlikon, 18 September 2018 - Implenia has been commissioned by the city of Stockholm to build a bus terminal inside the Katarinaberget hill. The "Slussen SN 91" project is part of the fundamental redesign of the Slussen central transport hub, and the order is worth around CHF 80 million.

The future bus terminal will be sited in three caverns in the rock, up to 24 metres in height, providing plenty of space for travellers and buses. Construction will require blasting around 270,000 m3 of rock from inside the hill. In addition to the extensive excavation work, Implenia is responsible for building ramp tunnels, connecting shafts and drainage tunnels. Construction begins in September 2018 and Implenia's work should be completed by June 2021. The interior fit-out, which is not part of Implenia's remit, will then follow, and the bus station will open in 2023.

"The new bus terminal will be at the heart of local public transport between the centre of Stockholm and the municipalities of Nacka and Värmdö," says Fredrik Björckebaum, CEO of Implenia Sverige. "We won the contract for this ambitious infrastructure project thanks to our expertise and range of services. We look forward to working closely with the City of Stockholm."

A new bus terminal is being built within the Katarinaberget hill in Stockholm. Implenia has been given the contract to build the three caverns and various connecting tunnels. (Image: City of Stockholm)

