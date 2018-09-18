Log in
Implenia secures new order in Sweden

09/18/2018 | 07:05am CEST

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia secures new order in Sweden - Building a bus terminal inside a hill in Stockholm | Contract worth a total of around CHF 80 million

Dietlikon, 18 September 2018 - Implenia has been commissioned by the city of Stockholm to build a bus terminal inside the Katarinaberget hill. The "Slussen SN 91" project is part of the fundamental redesign of the Slussen central transport hub, and the order is worth around CHF 80 million.

The future bus terminal will be sited in three caverns in the rock, up to 24 metres in height, providing plenty of space for travellers and buses. Construction will require blasting around 270,000 m3 of rock from inside the hill. In addition to the extensive excavation work, Implenia is responsible for building ramp tunnels, connecting shafts and drainage tunnels. Construction begins in September 2018 and Implenia's work should be completed by June 2021. The interior fit-out, which is not part of Implenia's remit, will then follow, and the bus station will open in 2023.

"The new bus terminal will be at the heart of local public transport between the centre of Stockholm and the municipalities of Nacka and Värmdö," says Fredrik Björckebaum, CEO of Implenia Sverige. "We won the contract for this ambitious infrastructure project thanks to our expertise and range of services. We look forward to working closely with the City of Stockholm."

A new bus terminal is being built within the Katarinaberget hill in Stockholm. Implenia has been given the contract to build the three caverns and various connecting tunnels. (Image: City of Stockholm)

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility.

Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs around 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.9 billion in 2017. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




