Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Implenia AG    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG (IMPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 05:30:08 pm
31.98 CHF   +4.78%
09/13Holes in Swiss property market ring mortgage alarm bells
RE
02/26IMPLENIA AG : annual earnings release
2016IMPLENIA AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Implenia secures order for central stop on Munich's second trunk route suburban railway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 07:05am CET

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia secures order for central stop on Munich's second trunk route suburban railway | Technical leadership of joint venture with Hochtief | Contract worth almost EUR 400 million

Dietlikon, 27 December 2018 - Implenia, together with its partner Hochtief, has been commissioned by Deutsche Bahn to work on the second trunk route suburban railway project in Munich. Under Implenia's technical leadership, the joint venture will build the new rail line's central Marienhof station. The order is worth just under EUR 400 million (CHF 440 million), with each company taking a half share in the joint venture.

The future Marienhof station is located in the heart of Munich, directly behind City Hall (Rathaus). This centrally sited station, directly beneath Marienhof square, will be built in an open construction pit, which in later stages will be covered by a concrete cap. The new station will be around 40 metres below the surface - partly because of the surrounding buildings, and partly because it needs to be below the two existing U-Bahn lines U3 and U6. The 210-metre-long platforms will be on the lowest level, beneath an approximately 14-meter-high concourse floor and then a mezzanine floor with the entrances and exits to the new S-Bahn station, as well as access to the existing U-Bahn lines. The platform areas that lie beneath the surrounding buildings will be bored out from the tunnel.

"This complex infrastructure construction project with demanding special foundation engineering, tunnel construction and solid construction, requires highly specialised technologies and comprehensive know-how. We are delighted that Deutsche Bahn has awarded this contract to Implenia and the partner Hochtief", says René Kotacka, Head of Business Unit Infrastructure at Implenia. "We are pleased to implement this sophisticated and demanding tunnel construction project on behalf of Deutsche Bahn in cooperation with Implenia. Together with our reliable partner, we are combining many years of experience and infrastructure construction expertise in Munich", commented Riku Tauriainen, Business Unit Manager of Civil Germany at Hochtief Infrastructure.

You will find additional information on the website of Deutsche Bahn:
https://www.2.stammstrecke-muenchen.de/english

Media contacts

Implenia

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Hochtief

Ulrich Trottnow

Project Manager Communications

Tel.: +49 201 824 2825

ulrich.trottnow@hochtief.de

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs around 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.9 billion in 2017. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). Further information at www.implenia.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPLENIA AG
07:05aImplenia secures order for central stop on Munich's second trunk route suburb..
TE
12/23Hochtief and Implenia to build the $102 ml Anneberg-Skanstull Tunnel project
AQ
12/23Hochtief and Implenia to build the $102 ml Anneberg-Skanstull Tunnel project
AQ
12/23Hochtief and Implenia to build the $102 ml Anneberg-Skanstull Tunnel project
AQ
12/22Hochtief JV wins $102m Swedish tunnel project
AQ
12/21Implenia wins new order in Sweden
TE
12/03IMPLENIA : adjusts outlook for 2018 financial year | Medium-term targets confirm..
PU
12/03Implenia adjusts outlook for 2018 financial year
TE
11/14IMPLENIA : strengthens its Board of Directors – At the Annual General Meet..
PU
11/14Implenia strengthens its Board of Directors
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 4 486 M
EBIT 2018 64,2 M
Net income 2018 4,18 M
Finance 2018 475 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 139,04
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Capitalization 591 M
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Chairman
Beat Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Corporate Center
Guido Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Chantal Balet Emery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG-51.47%599
VINCI-17.20%49 036
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-12.93%35 407
LARSEN & TOUBRO11.37%28 502
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.60%24 406
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-17.40%23 145
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.