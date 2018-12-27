Implenia secures order for central stop on Munich's second trunk route suburban railway

Dietlikon, 27 December 2018 - Implenia, together with its partner Hochtief, has been commissioned by Deutsche Bahn to work on the second trunk route suburban railway project in Munich. Under Implenia's technical leadership, the joint venture will build the new rail line's central Marienhof station. The order is worth just under EUR 400 million (CHF 440 million), with each company taking a half share in the joint venture.

The future Marienhof station is located in the heart of Munich, directly behind City Hall (Rathaus). This centrally sited station, directly beneath Marienhof square, will be built in an open construction pit, which in later stages will be covered by a concrete cap. The new station will be around 40 metres below the surface - partly because of the surrounding buildings, and partly because it needs to be below the two existing U-Bahn lines U3 and U6. The 210-metre-long platforms will be on the lowest level, beneath an approximately 14-meter-high concourse floor and then a mezzanine floor with the entrances and exits to the new S-Bahn station, as well as access to the existing U-Bahn lines. The platform areas that lie beneath the surrounding buildings will be bored out from the tunnel.

"This complex infrastructure construction project with demanding special foundation engineering, tunnel construction and solid construction, requires highly specialised technologies and comprehensive know-how. We are delighted that Deutsche Bahn has awarded this contract to Implenia and the partner Hochtief", says René Kotacka, Head of Business Unit Infrastructure at Implenia. "We are pleased to implement this sophisticated and demanding tunnel construction project on behalf of Deutsche Bahn in cooperation with Implenia. Together with our reliable partner, we are combining many years of experience and infrastructure construction expertise in Munich", commented Riku Tauriainen, Business Unit Manager of Civil Germany at Hochtief Infrastructure.

You will find additional information on the website of Deutsche Bahn:

https://www.2.stammstrecke-muenchen.de/english

