Implenia secures order for new tower block in Zurich-Altstetten

Dietlikon, 27 September 2018 - Swiss Life AG has commissioned Implenia, as general contractor, to build a new 25-storey tower block in Zurich-Altstetten. The order is worth a total of around CHF 65 million. Arising from a plinth-like base, the tower block will be an outstanding addition to this up-and-coming area of outer Zurich and set a distinctive architectural tone. It was designed by the firm Galli Rudolf Architekten.

The project includes the construction of 161 residential units, commercial and office premises, and a two-storey underground car park that offers 127 spaces plus charging stations for electric vehicles. A photovoltaic system on the roof of the Minergie-P-Eco-certified building will generate electricity. Construction starts this autumn and handover to the client is scheduled for spring 2021.

With this building, which will fulfil the highest sustainability criteria, Implenia has won yet another major order in the Zurich region. As well as providing further evidence of the Group's expertise in building construction, this contract win also reflects the successful implementation of its building construction strategy.

Implenia is building a 25-storey tower block for Swiss Life AG in Zurich-Altstetten. The building will be certified under Minergie-Eco-P and thus fulfil the highest sustainability criteria. (Image: Atelier Brunecky)

