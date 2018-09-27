Log in
Implenia secures order for new tower block in Zurich-Altstetten

09/27/2018 | 07:05am CEST

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia secures order for new tower block in Zurich-Altstetten - Sustainable concept with Minergie-P-Eco certification | Total contract worth around CHF 65 million.

Dietlikon, 27 September 2018 - Swiss Life AG has commissioned Implenia, as general contractor, to build a new 25-storey tower block in Zurich-Altstetten. The order is worth a total of around CHF 65 million. Arising from a plinth-like base, the tower block will be an outstanding addition to this up-and-coming area of outer Zurich and set a distinctive architectural tone. It was designed by the firm Galli Rudolf Architekten.

The project includes the construction of 161 residential units, commercial and office premises, and a two-storey underground car park that offers 127 spaces plus charging stations for electric vehicles. A photovoltaic system on the roof of the Minergie-P-Eco-certified building will generate electricity. Construction starts this autumn and handover to the client is scheduled for spring 2021.

With this building, which will fulfil the highest sustainability criteria, Implenia has won yet another major order in the Zurich region. As well as providing further evidence of the Group's expertise in building construction, this contract win also reflects the successful implementation of its building construction strategy.

Implenia is building a 25-storey tower block for Swiss Life AG in Zurich-Altstetten. The building will be certified under Minergie-Eco-P and thus fulfil the highest sustainability criteria. (Image: Atelier Brunecky)

Contact for media:

Anna Lang

Communications Manager

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility.

Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs around 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.9 billion in 2017. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




