Implenia wins contract as part of consortium to replace dam at Grimselsee

Dietlikon, 25 March 2019 - Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG (KWO) have asked a consortium ("ARGE Grimsel") consisting of Frutiger AG (lead manager), Implenia and Ghelma AG Baubetriebe to replace the Spitallamm dam on the Grimselsee reservoir. Implenia has a 42.5% stake in the consortium, and the total contract is worth around CHF 100 million.

The existing Spitallamm dam was built almost 90 years ago in 1932, and now needs replacing. The new double-curvature arch dam is to be built directly in front of the old dam wall. The crown of the new structure is as high as the old arch-gravity dam, though if the Grimselsee reservoir is enlarged at a later stage, it will be possible to increase the height. The wall (without reservoir enlargement) will be 113 metres high. The old dam will remain in place and will be filled on both sides. A tunnel will be built to help maintain the hydraulic balance of the water level. Alongside some further underground structures, the contract also includes the processing of materials to produce more than 220,000 m3 of concrete. Work begins in summer 2019 and should last until 2025.

Implenia brings its proven expertise in infrastructure and underground construction to the consortium. It already successfully demonstrated the required skills when it increased the height of the Vieux Emosson dam in Canton Valais.

The new double-curvature arch dam is to be built directly in front of the old dam wall. The old dam will remain in place and will be filled in on both sides. (Image: KWO / David Ormerod)

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet