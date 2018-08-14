Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Implenia AG    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG (IMPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Implenia wins major infrastructure order in Lyon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:05am CEST

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia wins major infrastructure order in Lyon - Extension of Métro Line B between Oullins and Saint-Genis-Laval / Hôpitaux Sud | Implenia lead-manages consortium | Order is worth a total of around EUR 138 million (CHF 155 million)

Dietlikon, 14 August 2018 - SYTRAL, the transport association for Rhône Department and Lyon, has commissioned Implenia (lead-manager) and Demathieu Bard to build Lot GC 01 of the Métro Line B extension in Lyon. Each company has a half-share in the project consortium and the contract is worth around EUR 138 million (CHF 155 million).

Lot GC 01 includes a 2.4-kilometre-long tunnel, a new Métro station in Oullins Centre and the start shaft at Saint-Genis-Laval. The tunnel, approximately 8.5 meters in diameter, is being made with a tunnel boring machine. From 2023, the tunnel will connect Métro Line B to two new stations, one at Oullins Centre and another at Saint-Genis-Laval / Hôpitaux Sud, which is being built as part of Lot GC 02. The geological conditions are well understood thanks to various test drillings, but tunnelling in an urban environment remains a technical challenge. Implenia is proud to be providing its resources, as well as its experience and expertise in working beneath built-up areas, to this demanding project. Construction is due to start in autumn 2018 and will take about four and a half years to complete.

"This order is the result of some first-class team work and provides further vindication of the strategy we have adopted in the French market; we're very proud," says Implenia's CEO Anton Affentranger. Close cooperation between Implenia's experts in Switzerland and France helped the Group win the order. The consortium will participate in SYTRAL's employment and integration programme, underlining its intention to establish itself locally.

Implenia's project portfolio in France currently includes two lots within the major "Grand Paris Express" project in Paris, one lot of the HiLumi project at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics (CERN) in Cessy, and the safety tunnel for the Fréjus Tunnel in Modane. Implenia is working with French partners on all these projects.

Implenia is building Lot GC 01 of the Métro Line B extension in Lyon. The lot includes a 2.4-kilometre tunnel, a new Métro station and the start shaft. Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2018. (Image: Implenia)

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, Austrian and Scandinavian infrastructure markets. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility.

Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs around 10,000 people throughout Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.9 billion in 2017. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPLENIA AG
07:05aImplenia wins major infrastructure order in Lyon
TE
07:03aIMPLENIA : wins major infrastructure order in Lyon
AQ
08/07IMPLENIA : wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland – Build..
PU
08/07Implenia wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
TE
08/07IMPLENIA : wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
AQ
07/13Work begins on the first building in Lokstadt, Winterthur
TE
07/13IMPLENIA : Work begins on the first building in Lokstadt, Winterthur
AQ
07/06IMPLENIA : builds motorway enclosure in Zurich Schwamendingen – Consortium..
PU
07/06Implenia builds motorway enclosure in Zurich Schwamendingen
TE
07/06IMPLENIA : builds motorway enclosure in Zurich Schwamendingen
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 4 049 M
EBIT 2018 132 M
Net income 2018 77,6 M
Finance 2018 550 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 18,56
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 1 475 M
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 81,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Chairman
Beat Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Corporate Center
Guido Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Chantal Balet Emery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG19.42%1 479
VINCI-2.38%57 551
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.75%35 449
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-8.74%28 132
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.79%26 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.