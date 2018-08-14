Implenia wins major infrastructure order in Lyon

Dietlikon, 14 August 2018 - SYTRAL, the transport association for Rhône Department and Lyon, has commissioned Implenia (lead-manager) and Demathieu Bard to build Lot GC 01 of the Métro Line B extension in Lyon. Each company has a half-share in the project consortium and the contract is worth around EUR 138 million (CHF 155 million).

Lot GC 01 includes a 2.4-kilometre-long tunnel, a new Métro station in Oullins Centre and the start shaft at Saint-Genis-Laval. The tunnel, approximately 8.5 meters in diameter, is being made with a tunnel boring machine. From 2023, the tunnel will connect Métro Line B to two new stations, one at Oullins Centre and another at Saint-Genis-Laval / Hôpitaux Sud, which is being built as part of Lot GC 02. The geological conditions are well understood thanks to various test drillings, but tunnelling in an urban environment remains a technical challenge. Implenia is proud to be providing its resources, as well as its experience and expertise in working beneath built-up areas, to this demanding project. Construction is due to start in autumn 2018 and will take about four and a half years to complete.

"This order is the result of some first-class team work and provides further vindication of the strategy we have adopted in the French market; we're very proud," says Implenia's CEO Anton Affentranger. Close cooperation between Implenia's experts in Switzerland and France helped the Group win the order. The consortium will participate in SYTRAL's employment and integration programme, underlining its intention to establish itself locally.

Implenia's project portfolio in France currently includes two lots within the major "Grand Paris Express" project in Paris, one lot of the HiLumi project at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics (CERN) in Cessy, and the safety tunnel for the Fréjus Tunnel in Modane. Implenia is working with French partners on all these projects.

Implenia is building Lot GC 01 of the Métro Line B extension in Lyon. The lot includes a 2.4-kilometre tunnel, a new Métro station and the start shaft. Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2018. (Image: Implenia)

Contact for media:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet