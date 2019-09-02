Log in
IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
Implenia wins major infrastructure order in Sweden

09/02/2019 | 01:05am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia wins major infrastructure order in Sweden - Detailed planning and execution of twin-track rail expansion between Varberg and Hamra, including tunnel beneath city of Varberg | Order worth approximately SEK 3.5 billion (around CHF 355 million)

Dietlikon, 2 September 2019 - Implenia has won a major contract in Sweden for the twin-track expansion of the railway line between Varberg and Hamra on the country's west coast. The order is worth approximately SEK 3.5 billion (around CHF 355 million). In summer 2018, Trafikverket, the Swedish Transport Administration, awarded the Group a commission worth approximately SEK 200 million for the initial planning and preparation of this infrastructure project.

Thanks to Implenia's early involvement and the collaborative contract structure, the company was able to optimise planning, preparation and construction methods in close partnership with the customer. This has put the Group in an excellent position to execute the second phase of the project and the contract for the detailed planning and construction work.

This work includes the planning and construction of a 2.8 kilometre conventional tunnel, a 450 metre cut-and-cover tunnel, a 1.3-kilometre cutting, several bridges, a new railway station and a total of 2.7 kilometres of track, plus a freight train station. The building work will take around six years, during which time the railway line will continue to operate. From 2024, trains should be running on the new tracks beneath Varberg's city centre.

In the course of the work, Implenia will be relying on the know-how of its experts in Sweden and its tunnelling specialists. Collaboration between Implenia's different divisions has been improved by the Group's new organisational structure, and Trafikverket will be supplied with all the capabilities required for this major project - from planning and preparation to execution - from a single source.

Implenia is planning and executing a twin-track rail expansion on Sweden's west coast. The first passenger and freight trains will run under the city of Varberg in 2024. (Image: Trafikverket)

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With the broad offering of Implenia and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 4.4 billion in 2018. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




