Marc Pointet – designated CEO of Ina Invest

Implenia has appointed Marc Pointet, a dynamic and experienced manager and real estate expert, as CEO of Ina Invest. Ina Invest offers considerable potential to create value for Implenia and its shareholders. After an initial build-up phase the company should generate attractive returns - Ina Invest will be able to rely on Implenia's development and execution expertise.

Dietlikon, 23 March 2020

During the presentation of the annual results for 2019, Implenia announced that it would transfer half its development portfolio, valued at market prices, to the newly created real estate company Ina Invest Ltd. Following the appointment of Stefan Mächler as designated Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ina Invest, the CEO position has now also been filled by an expert in real estate business.

Marc Pointet, designated Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will head the operational business of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd.

Implenia has appointed Marc Pointet, a proven expert and an experienced manager with considerable knowledge of the whole real estate life-cycle, as designated CEO of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd. In addition, he brings extensive experience in multi-site management of real estate portfolios. After earning his master's degree in architecture at ETH Zurich, Marc Pointet worked as an architect and project manager for well-known companies in the banking and construction sectors. From 2006, Marc Pointet successfully led major development projects as Head of Project Management at Mobimo. He was, for example, overall project manager for the Mobimo Tower in Zurich. During this time, Marc Pointet augmented his university education with an Executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen HSG. From 2013, Marc Pointet was on the Executive Board of Mobimo, where he was in charge of all activities in western Switzerland, making him responsible for a portfolio worth CHF 1 billion overall. In this role, his achievements included building up the Western Switzerland region, as well as managing the planning and execution of several large and innovative development sites.

Marc Pointet said the following about his appointment as designated CEO of Ina Invest: "I am very excited about bringing my operational and strategic experience in real estate to the role of CEO at a new and listed investment vehicle. I am accustomed to serving many different stakeholder groups and creating added value for all: for shareholders, employees, customers, business partners, the authorities and the end-users of properties."

Ina Invest offers considerable potential to create value for Implenia and its shareholders. The new real estate company is developing and managing an attractive portfolio of property projects in first-class locations in Switzerland's economic centres. In doing so it can rely on Implenia's expertise in development and execution. Ina Invest will apply the highest sustainability standards to its properties and, thanks to its financial profile, will deliver attractive returns after an initial build-up phase.

