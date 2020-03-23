Log in
IMPLENIA AG

Marc Pointet – designated CEO of Ina Invest

03/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Marc Pointet - designated CEO of Ina Invest

Implenia has appointed Marc Pointet, a dynamic and experienced manager and real estate expert, as CEO of Ina Invest. Ina Invest offers considerable potential to create value for Implenia and its shareholders. After an initial build-up phase the company should generate attractive returns - Ina Invest will be able to rely on Implenia's development and execution expertise.

Dietlikon, 23 March 2020

During the presentation of the annual results for 2019, Implenia announced that it would transfer half its development portfolio, valued at market prices, to the newly created real estate company Ina Invest Ltd. Following the appointment of Stefan Mächler as designated Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ina Invest, the CEO position has now also been filled by an expert in real estate business.

Marc Pointet, designated Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will head the operational business of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd.

Implenia has appointed Marc Pointet, a proven expert and an experienced manager with considerable knowledge of the whole real estate life-cycle, as designated CEO of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd. In addition, he brings extensive experience in multi-site management of real estate portfolios. After earning his master's degree in architecture at ETH Zurich, Marc Pointet worked as an architect and project manager for well-known companies in the banking and construction sectors. From 2006, Marc Pointet successfully led major development projects as Head of Project Management at Mobimo. He was, for example, overall project manager for the Mobimo Tower in Zurich. During this time, Marc Pointet augmented his university education with an Executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen HSG. From 2013, Marc Pointet was on the Executive Board of Mobimo, where he was in charge of all activities in western Switzerland, making him responsible for a portfolio worth CHF 1 billion overall. In this role, his achievements included building up the Western Switzerland region, as well as managing the planning and execution of several large and innovative development sites.

Marc Pointet said the following about his appointment as designated CEO of Ina Invest: "I am very excited about bringing my operational and strategic experience in real estate to the role of CEO at a new and listed investment vehicle. I am accustomed to serving many different stakeholder groups and creating added value for all: for shareholders, employees, customers, business partners, the authorities and the end-users of properties."

Ina Invest offers considerable potential to create value for Implenia and its shareholders. The new real estate company is developing and managing an attractive portfolio of property projects in first-class locations in Switzerland's economic centres. In doing so it can rely on Implenia's expertise in development and execution. Ina Invest will apply the highest sustainability standards to its properties and, thanks to its financial profile, will deliver attractive returns after an initial build-up phase.

Contact for media:

Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Christian Dubs, Head of Investor Relations

T +41 58 474 29 99

ir@implenia.com

Shareholder Brochure

The Shareholder Brochure for Implenia's spin-off of Ina Invest can be downloaded here.

Media releases

The earlier press release about Ina Invest can be downloaded here.

Presentation

The presentation given at Implenia's media and analysts' conference on 25 February 2020 can be found here.

Investors' diary

24 March 2020:

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

21 April 2020:

Capital Market Day

19 August 2020:

2020 Half-Year Report

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It has significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, as well as strong positions in the infrastructure sectors of all its home markets: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Implenia is also a successful real estate developer in Switzerland and Germany. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled consultancy, planning and execution units together under the single roof of a leading multinational construction services provider. With Implenia's broad offering and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide integrated, customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. The focus is on customer needs and striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 4 459 M
EBIT 2020 89,6 M
Net income 2020 46,2 M
Finance 2020 289 M
Yield 2020 3,68%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 526 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,67  CHF
Last Close Price 28,52  CHF
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Dirren Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Henner Mahlstedt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG-25.62%534
VINCI-29.52%41 342
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%30 883
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-3.85%17 985
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.61%17 440
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.97%17 174
