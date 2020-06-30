Dietlikon, 30 June 2020 - Implenia has won four new building construction contracts. Two of them are in the Basel region, the other two within the Lokstadt project in Winterthur, where the former site of the SLM locomotive and engine factory is being transformed into a varied and lively new neighbourhood. For all four, the main client and owner is Ina Invest, the new Swiss real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 12 June. The projects were developed by Implenia and were included in the spin-off of half its development portfolio to Ina Invest. Marc Pointet, CEO of Ina Invest: "I'm very pleased that we were able to ask Implenia to execute these projects. We are making full use of Implenia's expertise, and laying the foundations for a successful partnership."

Business hotel and owner-occupied homes in the Basel region

The two projects in Basel are worth a total of approximately CHF 57 million. Starting in summer 2020, Implenia is building a new business hotel on the new "BaseLink" development site in Allschwil. "BaseLink" covers a total area of around 75,000 m2 and when complete it will be home to up to 10,000 new jobs in research, development, production, services and commerce. The new hotel will offer 220 3-star rooms of different sizes.



In the Schwinbach residential development in Arlesheim, Implenia is using sustainable construction methods (Minergie P and timber) to build high quality homes surrounded by greenery. In a prime location right by the famous Goetheanum building, the Group is building four architecturally outstanding buildings to house 52 apartments. Construction work will take place between 2023 and 2025.

Homes, offices and commerce at Lokstadt

Acting as total contractor, Implenia is building the Bigboy and Tender complex at the Lokstadt development in Winterthur. Worth a total of around CHF 98 million, the project will be completed in summer 2023. As part of the second phase of the Lokstadt transformation, the 50 m tall "Bigboy" will house 125 rental apartments owned by Implenia's client SWICA. The commercial premises - some of them two-storey - on the ground and first floors of Bigboy will face onto Dialogplatz, Lokstadt's central square. Another 82 owner-occupied apartments are being built in "Tender", 39 of them in the 35 m-high tower section, for the owner Ina Invest. Apartment sales will begin in the next few days. BIM (Building Information Modeling) is being used for the entire planning and construction of the two buildings.



Ina Invest has also asked Implenia to build the sustainable "Elefant" office building in Lokstadt. This contract is worth around CHF 41 million and construction is planned to last until December 2022. Anchor tenant SWICA has rented the whole of the Elefant building to create a new city-centre site for the company, combining modern wooden construction with historic industrial architecture. With two double-height halls, one on top of the other, the building will provide unique, contemporary and light-flooded spaces for meeting and working.

Jens Vollmar, Head Division Buildings and Country President Switzerland of Implenia, is very pleased about the new orders: "These are exciting and challenging projects for Implenia that fit very well with our focus on sustainability in construction. Implenia's specialists will be able to make full use of their wide range of skills. We would like to thank the owners for their confidence in us and we look forward to planning and building the projects."

