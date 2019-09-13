Shareholder group forms

Dietlikon, 13 September 2019 - Implenia was informed on 12 September 2019 after closing of the stock exchange that Veraison Capital AG and Parmino Holding AG/Max Rössler had signed a shareholders' agreement to form a shareholder group. Parmino Holding held 16.5% of the company's share capital at the beginning of August. According to its disclosure, the group now holds 17.34% of voting rights. Further information and backgrounds are not available at the moment. Implenia is open to constructive dialogue.
