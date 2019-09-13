Log in
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Shareholder group forms - Veraison Capital and Parmino Holding join forces | Implenia is open to constructive dialogue

Dietlikon, 13 September 2019 - Implenia was informed on 12 September 2019 after closing of the stock exchange that Veraison Capital AG and Parmino Holding AG/Max Rössler had signed a shareholders' agreement to form a shareholder group. Parmino Holding held 16.5% of the company's share capital at the beginning of August. According to its disclosure, the group now holds 17.34% of voting rights. Further information and backgrounds are not available at the moment. Implenia is open to constructive dialogue.

Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, French, Austrian, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure markets, as well as significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Germany and Austria. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With the broad offering of Implenia and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 4.4 billion in 2018. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




