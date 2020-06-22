Impresa SGPS S A : – SGPS, S.A. Informs about the Resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 …

IMPRESA-SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Share Capital: 84.000.000 Euros

Head Office: Rua Ribeiro Sanches, 65, 1200-787 Lisbon

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

Registration and tax identification number: 502 437 464

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders'Meeting

IMPRESA-Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Company") hereby informs, under the terms of article 248 of the Securities Code, that the Annual General Shareholders'Meeting held today, 22 June 2020:

•Approved the single management report referred to in article 508-C, number 6 of the Portuguese Companies Code, the balance sheet, Profit & Loss accounts, both individual and consolidated accounts, the audit reports and other individual and consolidated documents for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2019, including, in particular, the report on corporate governance referred to in CMVM'sRegulation no. 4/2013 as well as the consolidated report of the non-financial information;

•Approved the proposal of year-end results allocation, which proposed the transfer of the positive net profit to the retained earnings account;

•Approved a vote of confidence and commendation to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies of the Company, extensive to all its individual members;

•Approved the declaration on the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of the Company prepared by the remuneration committee. After the vote, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, considering the exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, declared the intention to forgo their variable remuneration, established on the statement of the remuneration committee;

•Approved the proposal of acquisition by the Company, or any of its current or futures subsidiaries, of own shares, up to the limit of 5% of the share capital of the Company, including acquisition or allocation rights, subject to resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Lisbon, 22 June 2020

IMPRESA-Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Note: the proposals relative to the items of the agenda are available athttps://www.impresa.pt/en/investor-relations/assembleia-geral

Contacts:

Representative for Market Relations: Paulo Miguel dos Reis Investor Relations: Rita Raposo

Tel.: +351 213 929 780

Email:impresa@impresa.pt