Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Imricor Medical Systems, Inc.    IMR   AU0000054942

IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(IMR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imricor Medical : Announces Sales Collaboration with Optoacoustics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (Company or Imricor) (ASX:IMR), the global leader in MRI-guided cardiac ablation products, is pleased to announce a sales collaboration with Optoacoustics Ltd, the world leader in innovative, high performance optical communication solutions for magnetic resonance (MR) applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005231/en/

Imricor Announces Sales Collaboration With Optoacoustics (Photo: Business Wire)

Imricor Announces Sales Collaboration With Optoacoustics (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration establishes a formal relationship between Imricor and Optoacoustics to facilitate the introduction of the IMROC IRTM Wireless Multichannel Communication System to Imricor customers. IMROC provides wireless noise cancelling MRI headsets that can be used by up to 8 participants simultaneously, including the patient. The system was developed specifically for use in iCMR environments.

Given the noise and complexities of MRI, normal conversation can be difficult during iCMR procedures. The IMROC IR System is the first multichannel wireless audio system in the world to operate without RF. The system uses light waves for transmission with no impact on MRI imaging, enabling calm, clear dialog between doctors and technicians.

“Optoacoustics is a well-known company in the communication space. The technology is very innovative and supports our overall strategy of bringing cardiac interventions into the iCMR,” said Nick Twohy, Imricor’s Director of Marketing.

Imricor products are specifically designed to work under real-time MRI guidance, with the intent of enabling higher success rates along with a faster and safer treatment compared to conventional procedures using x-ray guided catheters. Imricor is the first and only company to offer cardiac ablation devices for use in the MRI environment.

Dr. Yuvi Kahana, CEO and Co-Founder of Optoacoustics, stated, “We're thrilled and excited - it's hard to imagine a better fit for IMROC. Imricor's advances in cardiac catheter ablation highlight the productive benefits of simple, comfortable communications among iCMR staff, and IMROC provides the most effective and robust noise cancelling solution available.”

About Imricor

Please visit http://imricor.com/investors/about-imricor/ for more information about Imricor, Foreign Ownership Restrictions, and Forward-Looking Statements.

About Optoacoustics

Optoacoustics Ltd is the world’s leading provider of noise cancelling optical headphones and microphones for MRI. Please visit http://www.optoacoustics.com/medical for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, I
07:03aIMRICOR MEDICAL : Announces Sales Collaboration with Optoacoustics
BU
08/04IMRICOR MEDICAL : Announces First Sales Collaboration With Philips
BU
02/05IMRICOR MEDICAL : Announces First Cases Successfully Performed at Heart Center D..
BU
01/27IMRICOR MEDICAL : Vision-MR Ablation Catheter Receives CE Mark
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,30 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,87 $
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doris E. Engibous Non-Executive Director
Peter McGregor Non-Executive Director
Zheng Li Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%128
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.35%161 100
DANAHER CORPORATION30.32%141 889
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.18%78 992
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-13.07%56 240
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.74.00%55 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group