IMV Inc. : to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference; Announces Update to Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Investor Conference

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology
company today announced that IMV
Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Ors will be making an investor
presentation at the 2019
Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conference, which will be
held from April 30 to May 1, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.
IMV’s presentation details include:
-
Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
-
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
-
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W,
Toronto, ON
There will be a live webcast of IMV’s presentation accessible in the 'Events,
Webcasts & Presentations' page of IMV’s website. The webcast
will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation and a copy
of the presentation will be available www.imv-inc.com.
April 9 H.C. Wainwright Investor Conference Presentation Update:
IMV also revealed a time change for its participation at the H.C.
Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. IMV will now present at
1:10 p.m. local time. Full details include:
-
Venue: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being
held April 7-9, 2019
-
Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019
-
Time: 1:10 p.m. BST
-
Location: Stratton Suite, Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel,
London, UK
About IMV
IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more
widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV
is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company’s
proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a
novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in
vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic
therapeutic capabilities. IMV’s lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T
cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform
with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a
monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy
in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.
About the Conference
The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together
U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the
latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will
have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier
Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and
private meetings.
About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to
accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and
companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific,
pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a
deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and
entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right
monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital
raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific
consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and
incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the
Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is
also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
