Imv : Initial Phase 2 Data From an IMV Clinical Study Continues to Demonstrate DPX-Survivac's Prior Trend as a Potential Monotherapy Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology
corporation, today announced preliminary data from the phase 2 cohort of
the DECIDE clinical study. Six patients receiving DPX-Survivac
monotherapy with intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (mCPA) have
reached the first CT scan assessment with key related findings as
follows:
-
83% of the subjects (5 of 6) show stable disease (SD), including two
tumor regressions
-
80% (4 of 5) with stable disease are in subjects with a lower baseline
tumor burden (BTB), which also includes the two tumor regressions
“This initial phase 2 data confirms the earlier trends we saw in the
phase 1b portion of the study,” said Frederic
Ors, Chief Executive Officer. “It supports the potential of
DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy and the use of our patient selection
strategy. We are encouraged by these early initial results and are
committed to advancing this program quickly with the goal of providing
an additional treatment option to patients with advanced ovarian cancer.”
Importantly, in earlier stages of this trial, durable clinical responses
occurred after 140 days, and have now lasted for 20 months or more.
Additional data at the 140 day mark of this cohort will be available by
the end of the first half of 2019.
This amended
phase 2 study evaluates the safety and efficacy of DPX-Survivac
monotherapy with mCPA in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian
cancer. As of the March 25, 2019 data cut-off date, 13 patients have
been enrolled in the phase 2 portion of the trial in addition to the 53
enrolled in the phase 1b cohort. Five patients were randomized into the
DPX-Survivac monotherapy cohort. Seven patients had been randomized into
DPX-Survivac/mCPA in combination with epacadostat before
the phase 2 protocol was amended to stop enrollment in the combination
arm. One of the patients in the combination arm elected to switch to
the monotherapy arm of the trial. Positive data from the phase 1b
portion of the trial led IMV to amend the study to monotherapy in
patients with lower tumor burden.
The amended phase 2 cohort of the DECIDE trial is targeting an
enrollment of at least additional 16 patients in the population with a
lower tumor burden. Enrollment is ongoing at multiple sites in the U.S.
and Canada.
About IMV
IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more
widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV
is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company’s
proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a
novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in
vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic
therapeutic capabilities. IMV’s lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T
cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform
with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a
monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy
in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.
