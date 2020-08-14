IMV : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made.
Unique mechanism of action targeting the immune system and enabling precision immunotherapy
Clinically-demonstrated activity in both solid and hematologic cancers as well as infectious diseases
Excellent safety profile across all clinical studies phase 1 & 2 studies (N=350)
Clinical portfolio focused on unmet medical needs
Lead program with novel cancer target applicable to most tumor types and with great market potential
Positive results from first phase 2 studies in hard-to-treat cancers provide opportunity and de-risk fast path to market Growth opportunities by expanding DPX™ technology applications to other targets and indications (including COVID-19)
Strong corporate position
Upcoming phase 2 updates in oncology
Clinical phase 1 for DPX COVID-19 expected to start this summer, fully funded through Canadian governmental agencies Experienced leadership and recognized partners (Merck, Wistar)
IMV's lead clinical asset DPX-Survivac is a cancer T cell therapy targeting survivin MHC peptides presented by cancer cells
Survivin is one of the most recognized and clinically demonstrated cancer specific target
Apoptotic checkpoint controlling cell death, overexpressed in most cancers1 and with a critical role in tumor resistance to chemotherapy and cell-death
Considered undruggable as a passenger protein without enzymatic activity
DPX-Survivacis administered sub-cutaneous every 2 months with intermittent low-dose oral cyclophosphamide (CPA), as an immune- modulator to increase survivin-specific T cells2 without inducing significant cytotoxicity. Several studies have demonstrated beneficial effects for T cell therapies, including reduction of T regulatory cell numbers and increase in effector T cells.3
Cancers
Survivin %
Ovarian
90
Breast
90
Melanoma
90
Lung
53
Colorectal
54
Gastric
94
Kidney
23-82
Glioblastoma
80
ALL
70
CML
70
MDS
90
DLBCL
60
Expression level of survivin in cancer cells, by cancer type
1.Garg et al. Cancer Cell Int., 2016 2 Weir et al, AACR, 2016,
Phase 2 study in patients with select advanced & recurrent solid tumors (target n=184) and treated with DPX-Survivac /CPA in combination with pembrolizumab
As of August 3, 2020, a total of100 patients were enrolled in recurrent ovarian cancer, hepatocellular, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and MSI-H cancers
1st study scan on 23 patients showstumor reduction in subjects with ovarian, non-small cell lung and bladder cancer, with partial responses observed in 2 subjects (data presented at ESMO in September 2019)
Treatments arewell tolerated with no immune-related adverse events or grade 3-4 events reported (data presented at ESMO in September 2019)
T cell infiltration observed in subjects with tumor reduction
Predicted and identified several hundred epitopes of SARS-COv-2 based on virus sequences and immunoinformatics of which 23 were selected for validation in preclinical studies based on their biological relevance to the virus and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
All 23 peptide epitopes formulated with the DPX platform were evaluated in preclinical animal models. Majority of peptides generated high targeted antibody responses after the 1st and 2nd dose, without an adjuvant
DPX-COVID-19is an optimal combination of four complementary peptides with high immunogenicity and ability to bind non-overlapping areas on the virus spike and impact its infective function
Located outside of the 614 mutation which according to recent research has been demonstrated to increase the virus' ability to infect cells in vitro and suggested to potentially reduce vaccine-induced immunity
Areas on the virus spike identified as potentially responsible for vaccine-enhanced disease have been excluded from our target selection to minimize safety risk
Confirmatory preclinical studies have demonstrated the capacity of DPX-COVID-19 to induce strong immunogenicity including the binding on target to the spike protein and viral neutralization
Agreement from Health Canada on Phase 1 clinical study design protocol including older patients of > 56 years
Completed cGMP formulation and manufacturing process development for clinical trials
Fully funded with nearly CDN 5 M$ obtained from various Canadian governmental agencies