IMV : Corporate Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation (Nasdaq ; TSX: IMV) August 14, 2020 Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made.

First-in-class drug delivery platform DPX ™ Unique mechanism of action targeting the immune system and enabling precision immunotherapy Clinically-demonstrated activity in both solid and hematologic cancers as well as infectious diseases Excellent safety profile across all clinical studies phase 1 & 2 studies (N=350) Clinical portfolio focused on unmet medical needs Lead program with novel cancer target applicable to most tumor types and with great market potential Positive results from first phase 2 studies in hard-to-treat cancers provide opportunity and de-risk fast path to market Growth opportunities by expanding DPX™ technology applications to other targets and indications (including COVID-19) Strong corporate position Upcoming phase 2 updates in oncology Clinical phase 1 for DPX COVID-19 expected to start this summer, fully funded through Canadian governmental agencies Experienced leadership and recognized partners (Merck, Wistar) 3 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. First-in-class drug delivery platform DPX™ Novel Delivery Platform with "NO-RELEASE" mechanism of action (DPX™) No-release of at site of injection forcing active uptake of pharmaceutical ingredients by immune cells over greatly extended period of times (months) Lipid nanoparticle technology • Fully synthetic & easy to manufacture • Lyophilized & reconstituted in lipids for injection • Simple administration & extended shelf life 4 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Next-generation Precision Immunotherapy MHC peptides as information molecules to precisely control immune responses DPX extended delivery into immune cells enables highly targeted T and B cell therapies against cancer cells or pathogens Opens way to a next generation of precision immunotherapy with potential for increased safety, efficacy and ease of care Targeted immune response with Improved duration and Typical immune-response limited in time and potency 5 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Clinically Demonstrated Cancer Target IMV's lead clinical asset DPX-Survivac is a cancer T cell therapy targeting survivin MHC peptides presented by cancer cells

Opens way to a next generation of precision immunotherapy with potential for increased safety, efficacy and ease of care Targeted immune response with Improved duration and Typical immune-response limited in time and potency 5 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Clinically Demonstrated Cancer Target IMV's lead clinical asset DPX-Survivac is a cancer T cell therapy targeting survivin MHC peptides presented by cancer cells

DPX-Survivac is a cancer T cell therapy targeting MHC peptides presented by cancer cells Survivin is one of the most recognized and clinically demonstrated cancer specific target

Apoptotic checkpoint controlling cell death, overexpressed in most cancers 1 and with a critical role in tumor resistance to chemotherapy and cell-death Considered undruggable as a passenger protein without enzymatic activity

DPX-Survivac is administered sub-cutaneous every 2 months with intermittent low-dose oral cyclophosphamide (CPA), as an immune- modulator to increase survivin-specific T cells 2 without inducing significant cytotoxicity. Several studies have demonstrated beneficial effects for T cell therapies, including reduction of T regulatory cell numbers and increase in effector T cells. 3 Cancers Survivin % Ovarian 90 Breast 90 Melanoma 90 Lung 53 Colorectal 54 Gastric 94 Kidney 23-82 Glioblastoma 80 ALL 70 CML 70 MDS 90 DLBCL 60 Expression level of survivin in cancer cells, by cancer type 1.Garg et al. Cancer Cell Int., 2016 2 Weir et al, AACR, 2016, 3 Hugues et al, Immunology. 2018. 6 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Clinical Pipeline Top Line update in H2 2020 Top line update in H2 2020 Updated results to be presented in H2 2020 Clinical phase 1 to be initiated during summer 2020 /CPA: oral intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) as an immune modulator 7 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Fifth most common cause of cancer mortality in women

239,000 cases and 152,000 deaths worldwide each year

Almost all patients relapse and eventually become resistant to platinum-based therapy ( 70% of patients relapse within 3 years)

and eventually become resistant to platinum-based therapy ( Standard of care for recurrent ovarian cancer

Single-agent chemotherapy (doxorubicin, paclitaxel, or topotecan) 12% objective response rate (ORR) 3 to 4.4 months Progression Free Survival (PFS)

High unmet medical need

Platinum resistant and non eligible to chemo, elderly population No immunotherapy approved

K Moore et al., ESMO 2019; Pujade-Lauraine et al., SGO 2019; Gaillard et al., ESMO 2018; SmartAnalyst report 2019 Garon et al., Lancet 2014; Rittmeyer A, et al. Lancet. 2017; Borghaei H, et al. N Engl J Med. 2015; SmartAnalyst report 2019 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. High unmet medical need 12% ORR 3 to 4.4 months PFS 8 Phase 2 - Ovarian Cancer - Monotherapy* Confirmation of Clinical Activity (Treatment Arm 2, n=19) 26% ORR - PR on target lesions (5/19) (tumor regression > 30%) 37% Clinical benefits - PR or Stable Disease > 6 months (7/19) 79% Disease Control Rate (15/19) 53% Tumor regressions (10/19) Best Response by Target Lesion (n=19) Duration on Treatment (n=19) PR and SD ˃ 6 months PR & SD ˃ 6 months (7) Subjects ongoing (4) Partial Response * DPX-Survivac with intermitent low-dose cyclophosphamide © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. 21% (4/19) patients still on study

No patient with clinical benefits was discontinued for progression on target lesions

3 stable diseases (SDs) with significant tumor regressions: -27%,-25%,-10% removed from study for other reasons than progression on target lesions 9 Duration of Clinical Benefits # (best Last Therapy Time to Progression + months gained vs previous response) Time to Progression DeCidE1 Study treatment 1 1 (PR) Platinum 37 months + 22 months 16 months Arm 2 (PR) Platinum > 30 months > + 20 months 10 months Treatment 4 (PR) Progressed on 5 months + 3 months Topotecan 3 (PR) Progressed on 21 months + 17 months treatment: 5 months Platinum treatment: 2 months 5 (PR) Platinum 5 months 33 months 1 (PR) Carboplatin/Paclitaxel > 12 months >TBD 37 months 2 (SD PARPi Progressed on > 11 months (ongoing) > + 3 months 2 -12%) treatment: 6 months Arm 3 (SD Carboplatin/PLD Progressed on > 11 months (ongoing) > + 6 months +9%) Treatment treatment: 5 months 4 (PR) Bevacizumab > 10 months (ongoing) > + 1 month 9 months Carboplatin 6 (PR) Progressed on > 9 months (ongoing) > + 8 months treatment: 1 months 5 (PR) Carboplatin/Paclitaxel 6 months 13 months (unconfirmed new lesion) PARPi 5 months 7 (PR) Progressed on (died of unrelated treatment: 33 months condition) © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Median duration not reached

71% (5/7) of patients with duration

7 months (as of May 2, 2020)

67% (8/12) of patients responding to treatment have experienced longer benefits than on their previous treatment with chemotherapy +/- PARPi and bevacizumab 10 Relapse Refractory DLBCL Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common and aggressive form of Lymphoma

27,000 new cases/year in the US ~ 30% of patients do not respond to treatment or experience a relapse Patients who fail salvage regimens: median overall survival 4.4 months

CAR T-cell therapies

T-cell therapies 40-50% complete response (CR) rates with 29-37% being durable High rates of severe cytokine release syndrome (13-22%) and severe neurotoxicity (12-28%) - Early onset and severity of toxicities requires intensive inpatient management

Chemotherapy + Antibodies combinations: 40% CR rate

Unmet medical need remains

CAR-T manufacturing, treatment and toxicity limit broad application Patients for which CAR-T is not an option and before CAR-T DPX-Survivac: differentiated MOA and efficacy/safety profile Combinations possible (no added toxicity, survivin target - unique MOA) Off-the-shelf mfg, no requirement for hospitalization, lymphodepletion or extensive safety monitoring

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. High unmet medical need for non-eligible to CAR-T/chemo elderly population 11 Phase 2 r/r DLBCL - Combination with Keytruda Investigator-sponsored, (n=up to 25), with 22 patients enrolled so far Primary endpoint met with 64% response rate (7/11 evaluable patients) PR and CR

Top line data is expected to be presented at a conference later in 2020 Single agent activity in DLBCL Trials as published in 2019* 2020: Investigational therapies in r/r DLBCL* DPX-Survivac/CPA plus Keytruda 64% ORR Green color bars denote agents (CAR-T therapies - Yescarta, Kymriah) that are approved by the FDA; Polatuzumab approved in combination with bendamustine and rituximab © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Orange color bars denote agents that have been or will be submitted for FDA approval in 2020 12 Favorable Comparison With CAR T Cells IMV's T cell therapy has higher ORR in head-to-head comparison with cyclophosphamide (cy) only IMV T cell therapy CAR-T cell T cell therapy Survivin targeted T cells + pembrolizumab CD-19 CAR T Cells Chemotherapy • Intermittent oral low-dose Cy (50mg BID 1 • High dose lymphodepletion before CAR-T week on/1 week off) infusion: Cyclophosphamide (Cy) (intravenous 1g/day/3 days) and Fludaribine (intravenous 60mg/day/3 days) • Bridging chemo allowed before lymphodepletion and CAR-T treatment Efficacy • Not tested with Fludarabine • ORR 50-80% CR 40-60% with high-dose Cy • ORR 56% - CR 33% with low-dose Cy and Fludarabine (Data presented at ASH, Dec. 2019) • ORR 30% - CR 10% with Cy only Safety No related SAEs, most common reactions are Serious adverse reactions (CRS and grade 1&2 injection site related Neurotoxicity) Ease of care Off-the-shelf treatment every 8-9 weeks and no Personalized product, manufacturing time, cell hospitalization transplant, hospitalization, high-cost 13 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Phase 2 - Combination with Keytruda Solid Tumor Basket Trial Phase 2 study in patients with select advanced & recurrent solid tumors (target n=184) and treated with DPX-Survivac /CPA in combination with pembrolizumab

DPX-Survivac /CPA in combination with pembrolizumab As of August 3, 2020, a total of 100 patients were enrolled in recurrent ovarian cancer, hepatocellular, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and MSI-H cancers 1st study scan on 23 patients shows tumor reduction in subjects with ovarian, non-small cell lung and bladder cancer, with partial responses observed in 2 subjects (data presented at ESMO in September 2019) Treatments are well tolerated with no immune-related adverse events or grade 3-4 events reported (data presented at ESMO in September 2019) T cell infiltration observed in subjects with tumor reduction

14 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Leveraging Our DPX Platform Against COVID-19 IMV's vaccine technology is unique and highly differentiated Precision immunology: synthetic peptides to generate targeted immune responses

Focus and increase the potency of the immune response against epitopes with capacity to neutralize viral infections

Eliminate non-functional component of the immune response (non- neutralizing epitopes)

non-functional component of the immune response (non- neutralizing epitopes) Potential for improved safety and efficacy and best-in-class in most at-risk populations (elderly, immuno-compromised and subjects with comorbidities) Clinically proven and de-risked: clinical demonstration with another respiratory virus (RSV) provides blueprint for COVID-19 DPX vaccines are fully synthetic and lyophilized products Speed to cGMP production and clinic

Easily scaled commercial production with billion doses capacity

Stable product with long shelf-life facilitating stockpiling and distribution © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Different approaches to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 15 COVID-19 Program Overview IMV * Initiation of phase 2 clinical trial contingent on successful outcome of phase 1 clinical trial 16 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. © 2018 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. DPX-RSV as a Blueprint for DPX-COVID-19 Target Mechanism Of Action (MOA) Antibodies binding to SH on the infected cell surface. stimulates phagocytosis by alveolar macrophages, limiting viral infection in the lung (deep-lung infection and hospitalization) 23 amino acid B cell epitope 17 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. DPX-RSV as a Blueprint for DPX-COVID-19 DPX-RSV formulation and preclinical development Clinical Results (n=40 older adults) 23 a.a. B cell epitope ( Lyophilized vaccine content 10 to 25 µg peptide + Lipid nanoparticles ) Diluent for reconstitution Mineral oil (ISA51 VG) High antibody titers generated in 100% of subjects and can be maintained for more than one year Anti RSV SH antibody titers Antibodies bind target protein and are functional 50 µl intramuscular administration Validation immunogenicity and functionality in preclinical (mouse and cotton rats) studies © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Ab binding to target Ab-dependent phagocytosis 7 * * * * P L A C E B O i s 6 Placebo * * * * * A L O H S h e RSV(A) Alum s t o 5 DPX-RSV(A) I M V S h e c y 4 o p h a g 3 % P B S 2 1 d a y 0 d a y 8 4 d a y 4 2 1 Langley et al, J Infect Dis 2018 18 DPX-COVID-19 Vaccine Design Mechanism of Action (MOA) Coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies primarily target the trimeric spike (S) on the coronavirus surface that mediate entry into host cells. S1 subunit, mediates attachment to the host cell and the S2 domain mediates fusion and entry MOA based on a combination of neutralizing epitope targeting non- overlapping functional areas acting synergistically to increase protective efficacy and avoid risk of immune escape MOA1 (receptor binding domain) Human receptor Blocking attachment to human cells MOA2 (S1/S2 Cleavage) Spike ProteinBlocking S1/S2 conformational change SARS COV-2 Virus MOA3 (Fusion peptide) Blocking entry into human cells Epitope Mapping Hundreds peptide epitopes identified 23 targets selected for animal studies 19 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Rapid Progress since March 18, 2020 Predicted and identified several hundred epitopes of SARS-COv-2 based on virus sequences and immunoinformatics of which 23 were selected for validation in preclinical studies based on their biological relevance to the virus and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

SARS-COv-2 based on virus sequences and immunoinformatics of which 23 were selected for validation in preclinical studies based on their biological relevance to the virus and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 All 23 peptide epitopes formulated with the DPX platform were evaluated in preclinical animal models. Majority of peptides generated high targeted antibody responses after the 1st and 2nd dose, without an adjuvant

DPX-COVID-19 is an optimal combination of four complementary peptides with high immunogenicity and ability to bind non-overlapping areas on the virus spike and impact its infective function

is an optimal combination of four complementary peptides with high immunogenicity and ability to bind non-overlapping areas on the virus spike and impact its infective function Located outside of the 614 mutation which according to recent research has been demonstrated to increase the virus' ability to infect cells in vitro and suggested to potentially reduce vaccine-induced immunity Areas on the virus spike identified as potentially responsible for vaccine-enhanced disease have been excluded from our target selection to minimize safety risk

Confirmatory preclinical studies have demonstrated the capacity of DPX-COVID-19 to induce strong immunogenicity including the binding on target to the spike protein and viral neutralization

DPX-COVID-19 to induce strong immunogenicity including the binding on target to the spike protein and viral neutralization Agreement from Health Canada on Phase 1 clinical study design protocol including older patients of > 56 years

Completed cGMP formulation and manufacturing process development for clinical trials

Fully funded with nearly CDN 5 M$ obtained from various Canadian governmental agencies 20 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. DPX-COVID-19 Phase 1 Trial Design agreed with Health Canada Randomized controlled study, assessing the safety and immunogenicity of DPX-COVID-19

DPX-COVID-19 84 healthy adults across two age cohorts:

(1) adults between 18-55 years old inclusive (2) 56 years old and above

Two dose levels of DPX-COVID-19 will be tested (25μg or 50μg) 21 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. DPX-COVID-19 Upcoming Milestones Summer 2020 Publication of pre-clinical studies in a peer-reviewed scientific journal

pre-clinical studies in a peer-reviewed scientific journal Initiation of phase 1 clinical study Fall 2020 Preliminary results of phase 1 clinical study

Initiation of phase 2 clinical study assuming positive phase 1 results 22 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. COVID-19 : Our track record in infectious diseases Our platform has the ability to generate strong B and T cell immune responses in older adults including immunocompromised patients

We have been working with partners for years to develop a clinical asset pipeline outside of oncology Disease Target Results Partners Reference(s) RSV SHe N=40; well tolerated; robust antigen VIB Langley et al, 2019, JID B cell epitope specific immune responses at both CCfV dose levels in all subjects Anthrax rPA Induced protective immune NIAID Weir et al, npj vaccines, responses to challenge in both 2019 rabbits and NHPs (N= 6-8) Malaria CSP, RCR RCR complex; murine studies Leidos Healer et al, ASTMH complex, downslected DPX as the most abstract 2019 VLPs potent of three candidate formulations Ebola Rabies vector DPX formulation 100% protective in NIAID unpublished with GP NHP challenge study (N=4) Influenza rHA/inact Demonstrated cross strain CCfV/ unpublished virus/VLP protection in mouse challenge Medicago studies (inactived virus) 23 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Key Upcoming Clinical Milestones Milestones Key dates Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial with DPX-COVID-19 Summer 2020 Interim data from Phase 1 clinical trial with DPX COVID-19 Fall 2020 Top line Phase 2 clinical results update in the DLBCL combination trial H2 2020 Updated Phase 2 clinical results for basket trial H2 2020 Top line Phase 2 clinical results from the ovarian monotherapy trial H2 2020 22 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Experienced Leadership MANAGEMENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Frederic Ors, MSc, MBA Andrew Sheldon, BSc Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board Medicago, Univ. Paris 7 Former President & CEO at Medicago Pierre Labbé, CPA Julia P. Gregory, BA, MBA Chief Financial Officer Director of the Board, CEO at Isometry Advisors Medicago, Leddartech Former CEO and Board Member at ContraFect, FivePrime Therapeutics, Joanne Schindler, DVM, MD Chief Medical Officer Markus Warmuth, MD H3, Constellation, SynDevRx, ImmunoGen, Novartis Director of the Board, Venture Partner at Versant Ventures and CEO at Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Marianne Stanford, PhD Former CEO of H3 Biomedicine Vice-President, Research & Development Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Beatrice Hunter Cancer Wayne Pisano, BSc, MBA Research Director of the Board, former President & CEO at Sanofi Pasteur Stephan Fiset, MSc, MBA Vice-President, Research & Development Shermaine Tilley, PhD, MBA Medicago, GlaxoSmithKline, CHUL Director of the Board, Managing Partner at CTI Life Sciences Fund, Former Senior Vice- Annie Tanguay, BSc President at Drug Royalty Corporation Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Abbott Laboratories, Telesta James Hall, CPA, CA Director of the Board, President of James Hall Tariq Massad, PhD, PMP Advisors, Former Vice-President at Callidus Vice President, Process Dev and Manufacturing Capital Corporation. Sanofi Pasteur, Apotex, Therapure Michael P. Bailey, MBA Marie-Eve Charrois, MA CEO and Director of Aveo Oncology. Vice President, Regulatory Affairs Formerly at ImClone Systems (now Eli Lilly), GSK, Medicago Genentech, Synta Pharmaceuticals, and Smithkline Beecham. 25 © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Stock Information (August 11, 2020) Ticker: IMV (Nasdaq & TSX) Market cap: ~ $US 263M / ~ $CAD 352M Outstanding shares (May 14, 2020) Basic : 66.5M Fully diluted : 71.5M 52 Week Trading Range - Nasdaq: $US 1.35 - $US 6.82 52 Week Trading Range - TSX: $CAD 1.98 - $CAD 9.25 Average daily volume (US & Canada) ~2.93M shares (as at 07/15/2020, last 30 trading days, includes alternative exchanges in Canada) Board and Management Ownership (fully diluted basis) : ~ 3.5% © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Analyst Coverage (9) USA B. Riley FBR BTIG HC Wainwright Raymond James Wells Fargo Canada Echelon Partners Industrial Alliance Securities Mackie Research National Bank of Canada 26 Nasdaq & TSX: IMV © 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

Managers Name Title Frederic Ors CEO & Non-Independent Director Andrew J. Sheldon Chairman Pierre Labbé Chief Financial Officer Marianne Stanford Vice President-Research & Development Joanne Schindler Chief Medical Officer