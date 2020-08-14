Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  IMV Inc.    IMV   CA44974L1031

IMV INC.

(IMV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/14 10:34:26 am
6.13 CAD   -2.54%
10:23aIMV : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/12IMV : Md&a q2 2020
PU
08/12IMV INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMV : Corporate Presentation

08/14/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Investor Presentation

(Nasdaq ; TSX: IMV)

August 14, 2020

Forward-looking Statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made.
  • Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to develop a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, the Company's belief that the DPX-based platform creates the opportunity for accelerated development and rapid, large-scale production of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Company's belief in the potential efficacy of its DPX-based vaccine against COVID-19, the Company's belief in the benefits of the third-party research and studies in related coronavirus and SARS studies and third-party sequencing data and their applicability to the Company's DPX platform and a DPX platform related vaccine and the Company's anticipated results from its DPX cancer and infectious disease studies. no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this presentation except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. Such statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved.
  • Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this presentation due to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its products. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this presentation except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to develop a DPX-based vaccine candidate against the COVID-19 through the successful and timely completion of clinical trials and studies, the receipt of all regulatory approvals by the Company to commence and then continue clinical studies, and, if successful, the commercialization of its proposed vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund such clinical trials and studies and the production of any COVID-19 vaccine, the ultimate applicability of any third-party research and studies in related coronavirus and SARS studies and sequencing, the Company's ability to enter into agreements with the proposed lead investigators to assist in the clinical development on its vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the Company's ability to collaborate with governmental authorities with respect to such clinical development, the coverage and applicability of the Company's intellectual property rights to any vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the ability of the Company to manufacture any vaccine candidate related to COVID-19 rapidly and at scale and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing filings and in its annual information form filed with the Canadian regulatory authorities on SEDAR as www.sedar.comand with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
  • Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

2

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Investment Opportunity

First-in-class drug delivery platform DPX

Unique mechanism of action targeting the immune system and enabling precision immunotherapy

Clinically-demonstrated activity in both solid and hematologic cancers as well as infectious diseases

Excellent safety profile across all clinical studies phase 1 & 2 studies (N=350)

Clinical portfolio focused on unmet medical needs

Lead program with novel cancer target applicable to most tumor types and with great market potential

Positive results from first phase 2 studies in hard-to-treat cancers provide opportunity and de-risk fast path to market Growth opportunities by expanding DPX™ technology applications to other targets and indications (including COVID-19)

Strong corporate position

Upcoming phase 2 updates in oncology

Clinical phase 1 for DPX COVID-19 expected to start this summer, fully funded through Canadian governmental agencies Experienced leadership and recognized partners (Merck, Wistar)

3

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

First-in-class drug delivery platform DPX™

Novel Delivery Platform with "NO-RELEASE" mechanism of action (DPX)

No-release of at site of injection forcing active uptake of pharmaceutical ingredients by immune cells over greatly extended period of times (months)

Lipid nanoparticle technology

Fully synthetic & easy to manufacture

Lyophilized & reconstituted in lipids for injection

Simple administration & extended shelf life

4

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Next-generation Precision Immunotherapy

MHC peptides as information molecules to precisely control immune responses

  • DPX extended delivery into immune cells enables highly targeted T and B cell therapies against cancer cells or pathogens
  • Opens way to a next generation of precision immunotherapy with potential for increased safety, efficacy and ease of care

Targeted immune response with

Improved duration and

Typical immune-response limited in time and potency

5

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Clinically Demonstrated Cancer Target

  • IMV's lead clinical asset DPX-Survivac is a cancer T cell therapy targeting survivin MHC peptides presented by cancer cells
  • Survivin is one of the most recognized and clinically demonstrated cancer specific target
    • Apoptotic checkpoint controlling cell death, overexpressed in most cancers1 and with a critical role in tumor resistance to chemotherapy and cell-death
    • Considered undruggable as a passenger protein without enzymatic activity
  • DPX-Survivacis administered sub-cutaneous every 2 months with intermittent low-dose oral cyclophosphamide (CPA), as an immune- modulator to increase survivin-specific T cells2 without inducing significant cytotoxicity. Several studies have demonstrated beneficial effects for T cell therapies, including reduction of T regulatory cell numbers and increase in effector T cells.3

Cancers

Survivin %

Ovarian

90

Breast

90

Melanoma

90

Lung

53

Colorectal

54

Gastric

94

Kidney

23-82

Glioblastoma

80

ALL

70

CML

70

MDS

90

DLBCL

60

Expression level of survivin in cancer cells, by cancer type

1.Garg et al. Cancer Cell Int., 2016 2 Weir et al, AACR, 2016,

3 Hugues et al, Immunology. 2018.

6

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Clinical Pipeline

Top Line update in H2 2020

Top line update in H2 2020

Updated results to be presented in H2 2020

Clinical phase 1 to be initiated during summer 2020

/CPA: oral intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) as an immune modulator

7

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

  • Fifth most common cause of cancer mortality in women
    • 239,000 cases and 152,000 deaths worldwide each year
  • Almost all patients relapse and eventually become resistant to platinum-based therapy (70% of patients relapse within 3 years)
  • Standard of care for recurrent ovarian cancer
    • Single-agentchemotherapy (doxorubicin, paclitaxel, or topotecan)
    • 12% objective response rate (ORR)
    • 3 to 4.4 months Progression Free Survival (PFS)
  • High unmet medical need
    • Platinum resistant and non eligible to chemo, elderly population
    • No immunotherapy approved

K Moore et al., ESMO 2019; Pujade-Lauraine et al., SGO 2019; Gaillard et al., ESMO 2018; SmartAnalyst report 2019

Garon et al., Lancet 2014; Rittmeyer A, et al. Lancet. 2017; Borghaei H, et al. N Engl J Med. 2015; SmartAnalyst report 2019

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

High unmet medical need

12% ORR

3 to 4.4 months PFS

8

Phase 2 - Ovarian Cancer - Monotherapy*

Confirmation of Clinical Activity (Treatment Arm 2, n=19)

26% ORR - PR on target lesions (5/19) (tumor regression > 30%)

37% Clinical benefits - PR or Stable Disease > 6 months (7/19) 79% Disease Control Rate (15/19)

53% Tumor regressions (10/19)

Best Response by Target Lesion (n=19)

Duration on Treatment (n=19)

PR and SD ˃ 6 months

PR & SD ˃ 6 months (7)

Subjects ongoing (4)

Partial Response

* DPX-Survivac with intermitent low-dose cyclophosphamide

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

  • 21% (4/19) patients still on study
  • No patient with clinical benefits was discontinued for progression on target lesions
  • 3 stable diseases (SDs) with significant tumor regressions: -27%,-25%,-10% removed from study for other reasons than progression on target lesions

9

Duration of Clinical Benefits

# (best

Last Therapy

Time to Progression

+ months gained

vs previous

response)

Time to Progression

DeCidE1 Study

treatment

1

1

(PR)

Platinum

37 months

+ 22 months

16 months

Arm

2

(PR)

Platinum

> 30 months

> + 20 months

10 months

Treatment

4 (PR)

Progressed on

5 months

+ 3 months

Topotecan

3

(PR)

Progressed on

21 months

+ 17 months

treatment: 5 months

Platinum

treatment: 2 months

5

(PR)

Platinum

5 months

33 months

1

(PR)

Carboplatin/Paclitaxel

> 12 months

>TBD

37 months

2

(SD

PARPi

Progressed on

> 11 months (ongoing)

> + 3 months

2

-12%)

treatment: 6 months

Arm

3

(SD

Carboplatin/PLD

Progressed on

> 11 months (ongoing)

> + 6 months

+9%)

Treatment

treatment: 5 months

4

(PR)

Bevacizumab

> 10 months (ongoing)

> + 1 month

9 months

Carboplatin

6

(PR)

Progressed on

> 9 months (ongoing)

> + 8 months

treatment: 1 months

5

(PR)

Carboplatin/Paclitaxel

6 months

13 months

(unconfirmed new lesion)

PARPi

5 months

7

(PR)

Progressed on

(died of unrelated

treatment: 33 months

condition)

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

  • Median duration not reached
  • 71% (5/7) of patients with duration
    • 7 months (as of May 2, 2020)
  • 67% (8/12) of patients responding to treatment have experienced longer benefits than on their previous treatment with chemotherapy +/- PARPi and bevacizumab

10

Relapse Refractory DLBCL

  • Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common and aggressive form of Lymphoma
    • 27,000 new cases/year in the US ~ 30% of patients do not respond to treatment or experience a relapse
    • Patients who fail salvage regimens: median overall survival 4.4 months
  • CAR T-cell therapies
    • 40-50%complete response (CR) rates with 29-37% being durable
    • High rates of severe cytokine release syndrome (13-22%) and severe neurotoxicity (12-28%) - Early onset and severity of toxicities requires intensive inpatient management
  • Chemotherapy + Antibodies combinations: 40% CR rate
  • Unmet medical need remains
    • CAR-Tmanufacturing, treatment and toxicity limit broad application
    • Patients for which CAR-T is not an option and before CAR-T
    • DPX-Survivac:differentiated MOA and efficacy/safety profile
    • Combinations possible (no added toxicity, survivin target - unique MOA)
    • Off-the-shelfmfg, no requirement for hospitalization, lymphodepletion or extensive safety monitoring

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

High unmet medical need for non-eligible to CAR-T/chemo elderly population

11

Phase 2 r/r DLBCL - Combination with Keytruda

Investigator-sponsored, (n=up to 25), with 22 patients enrolled so far

  • Primary endpoint met with 64% response rate (7/11 evaluable patients) PR and CR
  • Top line data is expected to be presented at a conference later in 2020

Single agent activity in DLBCL Trials as published in 2019*

2020: Investigational therapies in r/r DLBCL*

DPX-Survivac/CPA

plus Keytruda

64% ORR

Green color bars denote agents (CAR-T therapies - Yescarta, Kymriah) that are approved by the FDA; Polatuzumab approved in combination with bendamustine and rituximab

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Orange color bars denote agents that have been or will be submitted for FDA approval in 2020

12

Favorable Comparison With CAR T Cells

IMV's T cell therapy has higher ORR in head-to-head comparison with cyclophosphamide (cy) only

IMV T cell therapy

CAR-T cell

T cell therapy

Survivin targeted T cells + pembrolizumab

CD-19 CAR T Cells

Chemotherapy

• Intermittent oral low-dose Cy (50mg BID 1

• High dose lymphodepletion before CAR-T

week on/1 week off)

infusion: Cyclophosphamide (Cy)

(intravenous 1g/day/3 days) and Fludaribine

(intravenous 60mg/day/3 days)

• Bridging chemo allowed before

lymphodepletion and CAR-T treatment

Efficacy

• Not tested with Fludarabine

• ORR 50-80% CR 40-60% with high-dose Cy

ORR 56% - CR 33% with low-dose Cy

and Fludarabine

(Data presented at ASH, Dec. 2019)

ORR 30% - CR 10% with Cy only

Safety

No related SAEs, most common reactions are

Serious adverse reactions (CRS and

grade 1&2 injection site related

Neurotoxicity)

Ease of care

Off-the-shelf treatment every 8-9 weeks and no

Personalized product, manufacturing time, cell

hospitalization

transplant, hospitalization, high-cost

13

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Phase 2 - Combination with Keytruda

Solid Tumor Basket Trial

  • Phase 2 study in patients with select advanced & recurrent solid tumors (target n=184) and treated with DPX-Survivac /CPA in combination with pembrolizumab
    • As of August 3, 2020, a total of 100 patients were enrolled in recurrent ovarian cancer, hepatocellular, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and MSI-H cancers
    • 1st study scan on 23 patients shows tumor reduction in subjects with ovarian, non-small cell lung and bladder cancer, with partial responses observed in 2 subjects (data presented at ESMO in September 2019)
    • Treatments are well tolerated with no immune-related adverse events or grade 3-4 events reported (data presented at ESMO in September 2019)
    • T cell infiltration observed in subjects with tumor reduction

14

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Leveraging Our DPX Platform Against COVID-19

IMV's vaccine technology is unique and highly differentiated

  • Precision immunology: synthetic peptides to generate targeted immune responses
  • Focus and increase the potency of the immune response against epitopes with capacity to neutralize viral infections
  • Eliminate non-functional component of the immune response (non- neutralizing epitopes)
  • Potential for improved safety and efficacy and best-in-class in most at-risk populations (elderly, immuno-compromised and subjects with comorbidities)

Clinically proven and de-risked: clinical demonstration with another respiratory virus (RSV) provides blueprint for COVID-19

DPX vaccines are fully synthetic and lyophilized products

  • Speed to cGMP production and clinic
  • Easily scaled commercial production with billion doses capacity
  • Stable product with long shelf-life facilitating stockpiling and distribution

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Different approaches to develop a vaccine against COVID-19

15

COVID-19 Program Overview

IMV

* Initiation of phase 2 clinical trial contingent on successful outcome of phase 1 clinical trial

16

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2018 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

DPX-RSV as a Blueprint for DPX-COVID-19

Target Mechanism Of Action (MOA)

Antibodies binding to SH on the infected cell surface. stimulates phagocytosis by alveolar macrophages, limiting viral infection in the lung (deep-lung infection and hospitalization)

23 amino acid B cell epitope

17

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

DPX-RSV as a Blueprint for DPX-COVID-19

DPX-RSV formulation and preclinical development

Clinical Results (n=40 older adults)

23 a.a. B cell epitope (

Lyophilized vaccine

content

10 to 25 µg peptide + Lipid nanoparticles

)

Diluent for

reconstitution

Mineral oil (ISA51 VG)

High antibody titers generated in 100% of subjects and can be maintained for more than one year

Anti RSV SH antibody titers

Antibodies bind target protein and are functional

50 µl intramuscular administration

Validation immunogenicity and functionality in preclinical (mouse and cotton rats) studies

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Ab binding to target

Ab-dependent phagocytosis

7

* * *

*

P L A C E B O

i s

6

Placebo

* * *

* *

A L O H S h e

RSV(A) Alum

s

t o

5

DPX-RSV(A)

I M V S h e

c y

4

o

p h a g

3

%

P B S

2

1

d a y 0

d a y 8 4

d a y 4 2 1

Langley et al, J Infect Dis 2018

18

DPX-COVID-19 Vaccine Design

Mechanism of Action (MOA)

Coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies primarily target the trimeric spike

(S) on the coronavirus surface that mediate entry into host cells.

S1 subunit, mediates attachment to the host cell and the S2 domain mediates fusion and entry

MOA based on a combination of neutralizing epitope targeting non- overlapping functional areas acting synergistically to increase protective efficacy and avoid risk of immune escape

MOA1 (receptor binding domain)

Human receptor Blocking attachment to human cells

MOA2 (S1/S2 Cleavage)

Spike ProteinBlocking S1/S2 conformational change

SARS COV-2 Virus

MOA3 (Fusion peptide) Blocking entry into human cells

Epitope Mapping

Hundreds peptide epitopes identified

23 targets

selected for

animal studies

19

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Rapid Progress since March 18, 2020

  • Predicted and identified several hundred epitopes of SARS-COv-2 based on virus sequences and immunoinformatics of which 23 were selected for validation in preclinical studies based on their biological relevance to the virus and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
  • All 23 peptide epitopes formulated with the DPX platform were evaluated in preclinical animal models. Majority of peptides generated high targeted antibody responses after the 1st and 2nd dose, without an adjuvant
  • DPX-COVID-19is an optimal combination of four complementary peptides with high immunogenicity and ability to bind non-overlapping areas on the virus spike and impact its infective function
    • Located outside of the 614 mutation which according to recent research has been demonstrated to increase the virus' ability to infect cells in vitro and suggested to potentially reduce vaccine-induced immunity
    • Areas on the virus spike identified as potentially responsible for vaccine-enhanced disease have been excluded from our target selection to minimize safety risk
  • Confirmatory preclinical studies have demonstrated the capacity of DPX-COVID-19 to induce strong immunogenicity including the binding on target to the spike protein and viral neutralization
  • Agreement from Health Canada on Phase 1 clinical study design protocol including older patients of > 56 years
  • Completed cGMP formulation and manufacturing process development for clinical trials
  • Fully funded with nearly CDN 5 M$ obtained from various Canadian governmental agencies

20

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

DPX-COVID-19 Phase 1 Trial Design agreed with Health Canada

  • Randomized controlled study, assessing the safety and immunogenicity of DPX-COVID-19
  • 84 healthy adults across two age cohorts:
    • (1) adults between 18-55 years old inclusive
    • (2) 56 years old and above
  • Two dose levels of DPX-COVID-19 will be tested (25μg or 50μg)

21

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

DPX-COVID-19 Upcoming Milestones

Summer 2020

  • Publication of pre-clinical studies in a peer-reviewed scientific journal
  • Initiation of phase 1 clinical study

Fall 2020

  • Preliminary results of phase 1 clinical study
  • Initiation of phase 2 clinical study assuming positive phase 1 results

22

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

COVID-19 : Our track record in infectious diseases

  • Our platform has the ability to generate strong B and T cell immune responses in older adults including immunocompromised patients
  • We have been working with partners for years to develop a clinical asset pipeline outside of oncology

Disease

Target

Results

Partners

Reference(s)

RSV

SHe

N=40; well tolerated; robust antigen

VIB

Langley et al, 2019, JID

B cell epitope

specific immune responses at both

CCfV

dose levels in all subjects

Anthrax

rPA

Induced protective immune

NIAID

Weir et al, npj vaccines,

responses to challenge in both

2019

rabbits and NHPs (N= 6-8)

Malaria

CSP, RCR

RCR complex; murine studies

Leidos

Healer et al, ASTMH

complex,

downslected DPX as the most

abstract 2019

VLPs

potent of three candidate

formulations

Ebola

Rabies vector

DPX formulation 100% protective in

NIAID

unpublished

with GP

NHP challenge study (N=4)

Influenza

rHA/inact

Demonstrated cross strain

CCfV/

unpublished

virus/VLP

protection in mouse challenge

Medicago

studies (inactived virus)

23

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Key Upcoming Clinical Milestones

Milestones

Key dates

Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial with DPX-COVID-19

Summer 2020

Interim data from Phase 1 clinical trial with DPX COVID-19

Fall 2020

Top line Phase 2 clinical results update in the DLBCL combination trial

H2 2020

Updated Phase 2 clinical results for basket trial

H2 2020

Top line Phase 2 clinical results from the ovarian monotherapy trial

H2 2020

22

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Experienced Leadership

MANAGEMENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Frederic Ors, MSc, MBA

Andrew Sheldon, BSc

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board

Medicago, Univ. Paris 7

Former President & CEO at Medicago

Pierre Labbé, CPA

Julia P. Gregory, BA, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

Director of the Board, CEO at Isometry Advisors

Medicago, Leddartech

Former CEO and Board Member at ContraFect,

FivePrime Therapeutics,

Joanne Schindler, DVM, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Markus Warmuth, MD

H3, Constellation, SynDevRx, ImmunoGen, Novartis

Director of the Board, Venture Partner at Versant

Ventures and CEO at Monte Rosa Therapeutics,

Marianne Stanford, PhD

Former CEO of H3 Biomedicine

Vice-President, Research & Development

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Beatrice Hunter Cancer

Wayne Pisano, BSc, MBA

Research

Director of the Board, former President & CEO at

Sanofi Pasteur

Stephan Fiset, MSc, MBA

Vice-President, Research & Development

Shermaine Tilley, PhD, MBA

Medicago, GlaxoSmithKline, CHUL

Director of the Board, Managing Partner at CTI

Life Sciences Fund, Former Senior Vice-

Annie Tanguay, BSc

President at Drug Royalty Corporation

Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory

Abbott Laboratories, Telesta

James Hall, CPA, CA

Director of the Board, President of James Hall

Tariq Massad, PhD, PMP

Advisors, Former Vice-President at Callidus

Vice President, Process Dev and Manufacturing

Capital Corporation.

Sanofi Pasteur, Apotex, Therapure

Michael P. Bailey, MBA

Marie-Eve Charrois, MA

CEO and Director of Aveo Oncology.

Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Formerly at ImClone Systems (now Eli Lilly),

GSK, Medicago

Genentech, Synta Pharmaceuticals, and

Smithkline Beecham.

25

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Stock Information (August 11, 2020)

Ticker: IMV (Nasdaq & TSX)

Market cap: ~ $US 263M / ~ $CAD 352M

Outstanding shares (May 14, 2020)

Basic : 66.5M

Fully diluted : 71.5M

52 Week Trading Range - Nasdaq: $US 1.35 - $US 6.82

52 Week Trading Range - TSX: $CAD 1.98 - $CAD 9.25 Average daily volume (US & Canada) ~2.93M shares

(as at 07/15/2020, last 30 trading days, includes alternative exchanges in Canada)

Board and Management Ownership (fully diluted basis) : ~ 3.5%

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Analyst Coverage (9)

USA

B. Riley FBR

BTIG

HC Wainwright

Raymond James

Wells Fargo

Canada

Echelon Partners

Industrial Alliance Securities

Mackie Research

National Bank of Canada

26

Nasdaq & TSX: IMV

© 2020 IMV Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IMV Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:22:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 0,24 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net income 2020 -30,1 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 418 M 317 M 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1 735x
Capi. / Sales 2021 194x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart IMV INC.
Duration : Period :
IMV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,15 CAD
Last Close Price 6,29 CAD
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederic Ors CEO & Non-Independent Director
Andrew J. Sheldon Chairman
Pierre Labbé Chief Financial Officer
Marianne Stanford Vice President-Research & Development
Joanne Schindler Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMV INC.66.84%297
LONZA GROUP59.91%46 123
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 836
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.98%31 321
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.15%27 629
MODERNA, INC.246.78%27 432
