Ina dd : 20.3.2019. - Supervisory Board meeting held

Zagreb, 20 March 2019

INA - INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.

Av. V. Holjevca 10 10 020 Zagreb, Croatia

LEI: 213800RUSOIJPJD19H13

Ordinary shares INA-R-A ISIN HRINA0RA0007 Listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange Official market Announcement in line with Zagreb Stock Exchange rules

Announcement in line with Capital Markets Act

Subject: Supervisory Board meeting held

At the session of the Supervisory Board of INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. held on 20 March 2019, the Supervisory Board has re-elected Niko Dalić, Ivan Krešić and Davor Mayer as Management Board members for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. Appointment of other Management Board members remains unchanged.

Supervisory Board also adopted the 2018 audited financial statements as well as the Independent Auditors' Report and examined the Company status report of INA Group for 2018 and had no objections to the delivered report. At this same session Management and Supervisory Boards agreed on the proposal of the dividend payout from net profit in the amount of HRK 1.25 billion (HRK 125.00 per share).

Financial statements are published on the company's web page and at the Zagreb Stock Exchange web page and were sent to the Croatian Financial Services Supervision Agency.