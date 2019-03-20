Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Ina dd    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA DD

(INA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ina dd : 20.3.2019. - Supervisory Board meeting held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Zagreb, 20 March 2019

INA - INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.

Av. V. Holjevca 10 10 020 Zagreb, Croatia

LEI: 213800RUSOIJPJD19H13

Ordinary shares INA-R-A ISIN HRINA0RA0007 Listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange Official market Announcement in line with Zagreb Stock Exchange rules

Announcement in line with Capital Markets Act

Subject: Supervisory Board meeting held

At the session of the Supervisory Board of INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. held on 20 March 2019, the Supervisory Board has re-elected Niko Dalić, Ivan Krešić and Davor Mayer as Management Board members for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. Appointment of other Management Board members remains unchanged.

Supervisory Board also adopted the 2018 audited financial statements as well as the Independent Auditors' Report and examined the Company status report of INA Group for 2018 and had no objections to the delivered report. At this same session Management and Supervisory Boards agreed on the proposal of the dividend payout from net profit in the amount of HRK 1.25 billion (HRK 125.00 per share).

Financial statements are published on the company's web page and at the Zagreb Stock Exchange web page and were sent to the Croatian Financial Services Supervision Agency.

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INA DD
11:00aINA DD : 20.3.2019. - Annual Corporate Governance Code Questionnaire
PU
11:00aINA DD : 20.3.2019. - Supervisory Board meeting held
PU
03/12INA DD : has introduced online ordering of products for contracted wholesale buy..
PU
01/15INA DD : Croatias INA to modernize Rijeka refinery
AQ
2018INA DD : 19.12.2018. - INA approved the business plan
PU
2018INA DD : 11.12.2018. - USD 300 million revolving credit facility agreement signe..
PU
2018INA DD : and ROX started cooperation as a part of Key Partner program
PU
2018INA DD : and Novi list award prizes to three best school-developed environmental..
PU
2018INA DD : 15.11.2018. - INA completed purchase of Eni's share in Northern Adriati..
PU
2018INA DD : 31.10.2018. - INA and PPD signed the Recapitalization Agreement on Petr..
PU
More news
Chart INA DD
Duration : Period :
Ina dd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INA DD4 779
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.60%342 468
BP12.61%150 137
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.41%126 669
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP20.00%107 999
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.19.75%54 351
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.