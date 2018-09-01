Log in
INA DD (INA)
Ina dd : Gift for the beginning of a new school year

09/01/2018
Get free INA's info note book and flexible pen for your school kids, in the first week of new school year. Only at selected INA's retail sites and with a minimum of 100 HRK spent.

In INA's info note book, with professor Balthazar on the cover, pupils can draw, write important information and use them easily. Besides that, parents can receive important messages from the school regularly.

Don't look for notes in your pockets. Come and get INA's info note book from September 3rd until stocks last!

INA dd published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
